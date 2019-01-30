Log in
S&P/TSX Composite index

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX (0000)
01/30 10:19:16 am
15422.18 PTS   -0.26%
10:15aEnergy shares drive gains on TSX
RE
01/29TSX rises 0.55 percent
RE
01/28TSX rises 0.08 percent
RE
News

Energy shares drive gains on TSX

01/30/2019 | 10:15am EST
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, as energy shares were boosted by a more than 1 percent gain in crude oil prices.

* Oil was boosted by concerns about supply disruptions following U.S. sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry but pegged back by concerns on global economic growth.

* The energy sector edged higher 0.6 percent, the most among the 9 sectors trading higher.

* At 9:38 a.m. ET (14:38 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 14.72 points, or 0.1 percent, at 15,477.86.

* On the TSX, 135 issues were higher, while 92 issues declined for a 1.47-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with the traded volume touching 12.80 million shares.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Precision Drilling, which surged 9 percent after updating its 2019 debt repayment and free cash flow forecast.

* Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp, which rose 5.5 percent, was the second biggest gainer on the main index.

* The largest percentage loser on the TSX was Cannabis producer Cronos Group Inc, which fell 2.4 percent. This was followed by Celestica, down 2.2 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis, Nautilus Minerals and the Green Organic Dutchman Holdings.

* The TSX posted one new 52-week high and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were seven new 52-week highs and one new low, with total volume touching 21.96 million shares.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.90% 24821.44 Delayed Quote.5.37%
IMPERIAL OIL LTD 0.41% 36.77 Delayed Quote.5.81%
METRO, INC. -2.05% 47.76 Delayed Quote.2.81%
NASDAQ 100 0.87% 6692.557 Delayed Quote.5.80%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.56% 7069.8746 Delayed Quote.6.79%
S&P 500 0.33% 2650.12 Delayed Quote.5.47%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.25% 15422.41 Delayed Quote.7.37%
