Energy shares drive gains on TSX

* Oil was boosted by concerns about supply disruptions following U.S. sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry but pegged back by concerns on global economic growth.

* The energy sector edged higher 0.6 percent, the most among the 9 sectors trading higher.

* At 9:38 a.m. ET (14:38 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 14.72 points, or 0.1 percent, at 15,477.86.

* On the TSX, 135 issues were higher, while 92 issues declined for a 1.47-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with the traded volume touching 12.80 million shares.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Precision Drilling, which surged 9 percent after updating its 2019 debt repayment and free cash flow forecast.

* Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp, which rose 5.5 percent, was the second biggest gainer on the main index.

* The largest percentage loser on the TSX was Cannabis producer Cronos Group Inc, which fell 2.4 percent. This was followed by Celestica, down 2.2 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis, Nautilus Minerals and the Green Organic Dutchman Holdings.

* The TSX posted one new 52-week high and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were seven new 52-week highs and one new low, with total volume touching 21.96 million shares.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)