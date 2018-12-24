Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  S&P/TSX Composite index    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX (0000)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/24 04:53:16 pm
13895.51 PTS   -0.29%
04:37pEnergy shares pull down TSX
RE
12/21TSX falls 1.46 percent
RE
12/20TSX falls 0.86 percent
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

Energy shares pull down TSX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 04:37pm CET
A man walks past an old Toronto Stock Exchange sign in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, weighed by losses in energy companies and as investors fled riskier assets to take refuge in gold amid worsening global economy.

* At 9:39 a.m. ET (1439 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index was down 60.5 points, or 0.43 percent, at 13,874.94.

* TSX, which was down for its fourth straight session, fell to its lowest level in over two-and-a-half years.

* All but one of the index's 11 major sectors were lower, with energy sector lead losers by shedding 0.9 percent, and only the material sector gained.

* Weighing on energy stocks was a decline in oil prices, which were in line with another fall across global stock markets. [O/R]

* U.S. crude prices were down 1.5 percent, while Brent crude lost 0.6 percent.

* The materials sector, housing precious metal miners, added 0.7 percent after the price of gold rose as global growth fears boosted the appeal of the metal viewed as a safer bet. [GOL/]

* On the TSX, 66 issues were higher, while 168 issues declined for a 2.55-to-1 ratio to the downside, with traded volumes touching 15.91 million shares.

* Top percentage gainer on the TSX was shares of Spin Master Corp, which climbed 6.2 percent after BMO raised its rating for the company's stock to "outperform".

* Second biggest percentage gainer was shares of gold miner OceanaGold Corp, which rose 3.9 percent along with a gain in the price of gold.

* Cascades Inc fell 11.9 percent, the most on the TSX, followed by a 4.8 percent decline in Aurora Cannabis.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were of Aurora Cannabis and Aphria Inc.

* The TSX posted one new 52-week high and 56 new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were eight new 52-week highs and 233 new lows, with total volume touching 25.97 million shares.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.41% 22127.82 Delayed Quote.-9.20%
NASDAQ 100 -0.90% 5988.601 Delayed Quote.-5.47%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.93% 6272.9742 Delayed Quote.-8.26%
S&P 500 -1.28% 2385.47 Delayed Quote.-9.61%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.70% 13841.83 Delayed Quote.-14.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
04:37pEnergy shares pull down TSX
RE
12/21TSX falls 1.46 percent
RE
12/20TSX falls 0.86 percent
RE
12/19TSX falls 1.06 percent
RE
12/18TSX rises 0.38 percent
RE
12/17TSX falls 1.59 percent
RE
12/17Randgold Resources Ld Scheme of arrangement -3-
DJ
12/17Randgold Resources Ld Scheme of arrangement
DJ
12/14TSX declines as energy weighs
RE
12/13TSX falls 0.22 percent, financials weigh
RE
More news
News of the components of S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
04:36pCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN achieves PTC milestones before year-end deadline;..
AQ
04:36pBOMBARDIER TO SUPPLY 47 ADDITIONAL F : the largest Ile-de-France train series; I..
AQ
04:36pBOMBARDIER : Transportation receives order for rolling stock
AQ
04:00pCI FINANCIAL : Historical transactions by CI Investments Inc.
AQ
03:33pENBRIDGE : Norwich natural gas expansion project completed, deemed a success
AQ
03:30pALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES : Logan County`s Sugar Creek Wind project changes ow..
AQ
03:01pAIR CANADA : gets regulatory OK to buy Aeroplan; Aimia shareholders vote Jan. 8
AQ
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
DETOUR GOLD CORPORATION 11.21 Delayed Quote.5.16%
ELDORADO GOLD CORP 0.82 Delayed Quote.5.13%
TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC 12.71 Delayed Quote.5.04%
ENDEAVOUR MINING CORP 21.51 Delayed Quote.4.93%
OCEANAGOLD CORP 4.61 Delayed Quote.4.77%
PARAMOUNT RESOURCES LTD 5.76 Delayed Quote.-4.32%
TRANSALTA CORPORATION 5.62 Delayed Quote.-5.23%
ALTAGAS LTD 11.98 Delayed Quote.-5.45%
CHORUS AVIATION INC 4.84 Delayed Quote.-7.28%
CASCADES INC 9.31 Delayed Quote.-17.97%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.