S&P/TSX Composite index

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 08/08 10:15:31 am
16360.67 PTS   +0.59%
10:02aEnergy shares push TSX higher
RE
08/07TSX falls as oil prices slip to seven-month low, trade worries linger
RE
08/06TSX falls as financial, energy shares tumble
RE
News Summary

Energy shares push TSX higher

08/08/2019 | 10:02am EDT
A man walks past an old Toronto Stock Exchange sign in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as crude prices jumped about 2% and pushed the energy sector higher.

Market sentiment was also helped by better-than-expected trade data from China and a steadying of its currency offered some comfort to investors rattled by an escalation in trade tensions and signals pointing to a recession.

Oil jumped more than $1 a barrel on Thursday due to expectations that falling prices may lead to production cuts and helped the energy sector gain 1.1%.

The materials sector, down 0.5%, was the only major sector trading lower, as gold prices slipped. [GOL/] [MET/L]

At 9:38 a.m. ET (13:38 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 65.31 points, or 0.4%, at 16,330.53.

On the TSX, 166 issues were higher, while 66 issues declined for a 2.52-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 19.01 million shares traded.

The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Inter Pipeline Ltd, which jumped 8.9%, followed by TMX Group Limited, up 5.5%.

Iamgold Corp plunged 13.6%, the most on the TSX, after Credit Suisse downgraded its shares to "neutral" from "outperform".

The second-biggest decliner was Ag Growth International Inc, down 5.5%, after the seed and fertilizer maker reported quarterly results.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Inter Pipeline Ltd, B2gold Corp, and Encana Corp.

The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and one new low.

Across all Canadian issues, there were 19 new 52-week highs and seven new lows, with total volume of 29.34 million shares.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AG GROWTH INTERNATIONAL INC -8.22% 46.58 Delayed Quote.8.91%
B2GOLD CORPORATION -3.88% 5.01 Delayed Quote.16.04%
ENCANA CORP 1.08% 5.61 Delayed Quote.-30.84%
IAMGOLD CORP -13.25% 4.69 Delayed Quote.3.59%
INTER PIPELINE LTD 6.49% 23.05 Delayed Quote.15.25%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.28% 16316.54 Delayed Quote.12.75%
TMX GROUP LTD 10.86% 113.46 Delayed Quote.42.88%
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
TMX GROUP LTD 112.41 Delayed Quote.10.86%
COTT CORP 17.57 Delayed Quote.7.13%
INTER PIPELINE LTD 23.15 Delayed Quote.6.49%
CINEPLEX INC 24.23 Delayed Quote.5.35%
ECN CAPITAL CORP 4.93 Delayed Quote.5.34%
NUVISTA ENERGY LTD 2.16 Delayed Quote.-3.57%
B2GOLD CORPORATION 4.96 Delayed Quote.-3.88%
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION LIMITED 136.64 Delayed Quote.-4.53%
AG GROWTH INTERNATIONAL INC 46.53 Delayed Quote.-8.22%
IAMGOLD CORP 4.65 Delayed Quote.-13.25%
Heatmap :
