S&P/TSX Composite index

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX (0000)
09/27 04:17:01 pm
16222.65 PTS   +0.33%
Energy stocks lift TSX as oil prices climb

09/27/2018 | 04:27pm CEST
The Toronto Stock Exchange sing is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as energy shares were boosted by a 1 percent rise in oil prices ahead of U.S. sanctions against major crude exporter Iran.

* At 9:44 a.m. ET (13:44 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 50.88 points, or 0.31 percent, at 16,220.16.

* Eight of the index's 11 major sectors were higher, led by a 1.4 percent gain in the energy sector.

* Cenovus Energy shares rose 4.4 pct after the energy producer said it had signed three-year deals with Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Railway to transport crude.

* Canadian National Railway rose 0.4 percent while Canadian Pacific Railway was up 1.5 percent.

* The energy group was also supported by higher oil prices which were driven by a prospect of shortfall in global supply ahead of imminent U.S. sanctions against Iran.[O/R]

* U.S. crude prices were up 0.6 percent a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.3 percent.

* The financials sector gained 0.3 percent boosted by gains in shares of Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank.

* The materials sector, the biggest laggard on the main index, down 0.4 percent as gold futures fell 0.9 percent to $1,183.8 an ounce, while copper prices declined 1.6 percent to $6,181.5 a tonne. [GOL/] [MET/L]

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Cameco Corp, which jumped 18.5 percent after a favorable ruling from the Tax Court of Canada.

* The second biggest advancing stock was Wheaton Precious Metals, which rose 5.1 percent.

* Detour Gold Corp fell 3.9 percent, the most on the TSX followed by Torex Gold Resources, down 3.4 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis, Wallbridge Min, and Royal Nickel.

* On the TSX, 153 issues were higher, while 87 issues declined for a 1.76-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 24.59 million shares traded.

* The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and three new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 12 new 52-week highs and 11 new lows, with total volume of 43.22 million shares.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru)
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAMECO CORP 17.20% 14.99 Delayed Quote.10.16%
CENOVUS ENERGY INC 4.75% 12.61 Delayed Quote.4.62%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.22% 26447.11 Delayed Quote.6.74%
NASDAQ 100 0.98% 7638.9209 Delayed Quote.18.24%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.75% 8051.5632 Delayed Quote.15.70%
PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP 0.84% 44.57 Delayed Quote.-2.81%
S&P 500 -0.33% 2905.97 Real-time Quote.9.05%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.31% 16222.13 Delayed Quote.-0.31%
