Material, healthcare stocks pull TSX higher

05/27/2019 | 10:06am EDT
A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Monday boosted by the healthcare sector and material stocks as gold prices hit a more than one-week peak and U.S.-China trade tensions curbed risk appetite.

* At 9:55 a.m. EDT (13:55 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 18.49 points, or 0.11%, at 16,248.53.

* The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, trading in a narrow range ahead of a Bank of Canada interest rate decision later in the week.

* Seven of the index's 11 major sectors were higher, led by healthcare, which rose about 1%.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals mining companies added 0.3% as gold prices rose.

* The financials sector gained 0.1%, while the industrials sector rose 0.2%.

* The energy sector dropped 0.1% as U.S. crude prices were down 0.4% a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.5%.

* On the TSX, 157 issues were higher, while 73 declined for a 2.15-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 10.20 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Eldorado Gold Corp, which jumped 11.2% and Cronos Group Inc, which rose 4.8%.

* New Gold Inc fell 3.3%, the most on the TSX, and the second biggest decliner was Enerflex Ltd, down 1.6%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Stornoway Diamond Corp, Aphria Inc, and Burcon NutraScience Corp.

* The TSX posted one new 52-week high and 2 new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 20 new 52-week highs and seven new lows, with total volume of 23.91 million shares.

(Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELDORADO GOLD CORP 11.63% 4.64 Delayed Quote.4.25%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.21% 16267.9 Delayed Quote.13.32%
STORNOWAY DIAMOND CORPORATION 25.00% 0.025 Delayed Quote.-89.74%
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
