S&P/TSX Composite index

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 11/14 10:23:16 am
16968.51 PTS   +0.06%
10:17aMaterials pull TSX higher amid slowdown fears
RE
11/13TSX rises 0.29% to 16,957.99
RE
11/12Canadian Stocks Edge Higher
DJ
Summary 
News Summary

Materials pull TSX higher amid slowdown fears

11/14/2019 | 10:17am EST
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

Canada's main stock index opened marginally higher on Thursday, led by gains in materials as gold prices rose on fears of a global slowdown, spurred by weak economic data.

** Data on Thursday showed China's factory output growth slowed significantly more than expected in October; Germany barely avoided a recession, and Japan's economy ground to a near standstill.

** At 09:42 a.m. ET (14:42 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 6.18 points, or 0.07%, at 16,963.78.

** Seven of the index's 11 major sectors were higher, led by the materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners, as gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,469 an ounce.

** The energy sector climbed 0.4% as U.S. crude prices were up 0.7% a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.9%. [O/R]

** The financials sector rose marginally, while industrials sector was mostly flat.

** The biggest drag on the index were healthcare shares, down 4% with Canopy Growth Corp slipping the most at 13.6%.

** On the TSX, 159 issues were higher, while 64 issues declined for a 2.48-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 13.89 million shares traded.

** The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Cineplex Inc and Freehold Royalties Ltd .

** The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth Co and The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings.

** The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and five new lows.

** Across all Canadian issues there were 28 new 52-week highs and 18 new lows, with total volume of 23.69 million shares.

(Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AURORA CANNABIS INC. -7.68% 4.315 Delayed Quote.-30.53%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION -14.03% 20.87 Delayed Quote.-30.57%
CINEPLEX INC. 5.24% 24.35 Delayed Quote.-11.87%
FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD. 3.32% 6.84 Delayed Quote.-19.71%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.08% 16973.15 Delayed Quote.17.87%
THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD. -6.52% 0.86 Delayed Quote.-60.57%
