S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

16556.06 PTS   -0.11%
RE
RE
RE
Oil stocks drag TSX lower, strong jobs data dampens rate cut hopes

09/06/2019 | 10:35am EDT
A TMX Group sign, the company that runs the Toronto Stock Exchange, is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged lower on Friday as energy shares took a hit from falling oil prices and strong domestic jobs data in August dampened hopes of an interest rate cut next month.

* At 10:14 a.m. ET (14:14 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 37.37 points, or 0.23%, at 16,537.44.

* Energy stocks fell 1.2%, declining the most among major sectors, as oil prices slipped due on uncertainty over U.S.-China trade talks.

* Data earlier showed the Canadian economy gained a larger-than-expected 81,100 net jobs in August, largely driven by increases in part-time work.

* In response, the Canadian dollar strengthened to a one-month high, while stocks dropped as expectations of rate cut from the Bank of Canada at its Oct.30 meeting fell.

* A Reuters poll released last week found economists were divided on whether the bank would cut rates this year or hold off until early 2020.

* A recovery in gold prices after weaker-than-expected job growth in the United States, however, failed to boost the materials sector, which was down 0.4%.

* Pot producers were among the tops gainers, with Cronos Group Inc, Canopy Growth Co, Aurora Cannabis rising between 4% and 5%, helping the healthcare index add 1.8%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Stornoway Diamond Corp and Encana Corp

* On the TSX, 100 issues were higher, while 131 issues declined for a 1.31-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 19.74 million shares traded.

* The TSX posted four new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 15 new 52-week highs and 3 new lows, with total volume of 43.22 million shares.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRONOS GROUP INC 5.41% 16.18 Delayed Quote.6.68%
ENCANA CORP -2.47% 5.94 Delayed Quote.-25.38%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.26% 16547.09 Delayed Quote.14.50%
