Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  S&P/TSX Composite index    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX (0000)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/27 11:17:40 pm
16204.62 PTS   +0.22%
09/17GRAIN HIGHLIGHT : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/12Canadian miner New Gold explores sale, sources say
RE
09/05CRESCENT POINT : names new CEO, plans to cut 17 percent of workforc..
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofTweets

TSX advances 0.22 percent

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 02:55am CEST
The Toronto Stock Exchange sing is seen in Toronto

NEW YORK (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX rose 35.34 points, or 0.22 percent, to 16,204.62.

* Leading the index were Cameco Corp , up 15.7 percent, Cenovus Energy Inc , up 9 percent, and Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd  , higher by 8.8 percent.

* Lagging shares were Aphria Inc , down 6.4 percent, Centerra Gold Inc, down 5.8 percent, and Canopy Growth Corp, lower by 4.9 percent.

* On the TSX 135 issues rose and 106 fell as a 1.3-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 5 new highs and 5 new lows, with total volume of 223.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc , Aphria Inc  and B2gold Corp.

* The TSX's energy group  rose 3.40 points, or 1.77 percent, while the financials sector slipped 0.40 points, or -0.13 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.81 percent, or $0.58, to $72.15 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 0.28 percent, or $0.23, to $81.57 [O/R]

* The TSX is flat for the year.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAMECO CORP 0.71% 14.8 Delayed Quote.10.16%
CENOVUS ENERGY INC -0.99% 13.09 Delayed Quote.4.62%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.21% 26439.93 Delayed Quote.6.96%
NASDAQ 100 0.00% 7629.5724 Delayed Quote.18.24%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.21% 8041.9681 Delayed Quote.15.70%
PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP -0.63% 44.76 Delayed Quote.-2.81%
S&P 500 0.28% 2914 Real-time Quote.8.69%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.06% 16204.62 Delayed Quote.-0.25%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
09/17GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/12Canadian miner New Gold explores sale, sources say
RE
09/05CRESCENT POINT ENERGY : names new CEO, plans to cut 17 percent of workforce
RE
08/09Canada Goose shares jump on smaller-than-expected loss
RE
06/06Oil vs wild rice - Enbridge, opponents gear up final U.S. pipeline push
RE
06/06OIL VS WILD RICE : Enbridge, opponents gear up final U.S. pipeline push
RE
05/24TSX : Electric vehicles seen driving cobalt crunch by mid-2020s
RE
05/15TSX edges lower as NAFTA deal hopes ebb, gold prices drop
RE
05/11TSX gains on tepid jobs data, rise in gold prices
RE
05/10TMX : CEO says it is still in the running for Saudi Aramco listing
RE
More news
News of the components of S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
12:32aNFI : C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- New Flyer of America Inc./
AQ
12:32aNFI : ARBOC secures first major order for up to forty Spirit of Equess medium-du..
AQ
12:03aPRETIUM RESOURCES INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Inv..
AC
09/28LAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/28SECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/28ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/28WINPAK LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC 83.23 Delayed Quote.10.71%
KINAXIS INC 97.82 Delayed Quote.3.67%
INTERFOR CORP 19.63 Delayed Quote.3.48%
MTY FOOD GROUP INC 64.17 Delayed Quote.3.28%
WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD. 77.7 Delayed Quote.3.05%
ADVANTAGE OIL & GAS LTD. 3.28 Delayed Quote.-4.93%
SPIN MASTER CORP 49.8 Delayed Quote.-5.09%
KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION 3.66 Delayed Quote.-5.18%
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD 2.56 End-of-day quote.-5.54%
CES ENERGY SOLUTIONS CORP 4.18 Delayed Quote.-7.32%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.