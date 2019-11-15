TSX at fresh record high on trade optimism

At 20:10 ET (14:40 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 8.95 points, or 0.05%, at 16,981.13.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said late on Thursday that the world's two largest economies were getting close to a trade agreement that would ease the 16-month trade tensions.

Six of the index's 11 major sectors were higher, led by a 1.2% climb in the energy sector.

U.S. crude prices were up 0.2% a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.2%.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.1% as gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,469.1 an ounce.

Meanwhile, the heavyweight financials sector slipped 0.1%.

On the TSX, 111 issues were higher, while 113 issues declined for a 1.02-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 28.57 million shares traded.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Detour Gold Corp, which jumped 8.8% after its quarterly profit beat analysts' estimates and Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust, which rose 6%, after it raised its full-year outlook for funds from operation.

Aurora Cannabis Inc fell 11.9%, the most on the TSX, after its quarterly revenue fell short of expectations. The second biggest decliner was Eldorado Gold Corp, down 2.8%.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial Corp, Enbridge Inc and Aurora Cannabis.

The TSX posted 11 new 52-week highs and five new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were 69 new 52-week highs and 22 new lows, with total volume of 42.60 million shares.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)