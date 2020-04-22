Log in
S&P/TSX Composite index

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 04/22 11:03:46 am
14161.27 PTS   +1.59%
10:52aTSX climbs as oil bounce lifts energy stocks
RE
04/21Canadian stocks and dollar sink as oil crash rattles investors
RE
04/20TSX futures track fall in oil prices
RE
TSX climbs as oil bounce lifts energy stocks

04/22/2020 | 10:52am EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

Energy stocks boosted Canada's main stock index on Wednesday, as crude prices bounced back from historic lows on the prospect of production cuts aimed at tackling an oil glut.

* The energy sector climbed 4.8% as U.S. crude prices were up 26.4% a barrel, while Brent crude added 12.5%. [O/R]

* On the economic front, data showed Canada's annual inflation rate tumbled to a near five-year low of 0.9% in March as the coronavirus crisis and an oil supply war slashed gasoline prices, according to Statistics Canada.

* At 9:51 a.m. ET (1351 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 209.55 points, or 1.5%, at 14,149.61.

* Also helping the main index, the materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners, added 3.7% as gold futures rose 2.3%.

* On the TSX, 215 issues were higher, while 14 issues declined for a 15.36-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 32.38 million shares traded.

* Canada's Rogers Communications Inc slipped 1.6% after the company pulled its 2020 forecast and reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit due to a drop in ad sales and weaker demand for its wireless services.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Meg Energy Corp , which jumped 9.9%, and First Quantum Minerals, which rose 9.5%.

* Sleep Country fell 2.1%, the most on the TSX. The second biggest decliner was CAE Inc , down 0.8%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were StageZero Life Sciences Inc and Cenovus Energy Corp.

* The TSX posted five new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 14 new 52-week highs and one new low, with total volume of 72.32 million shares.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAE INC. -1.63% 20.42 Delayed Quote.-39.47%
CENOVUS ENERGY INC. 8.58% 4.035 Delayed Quote.-71.74%
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS 8.96% 7.775 Delayed Quote.-43.81%
MEG ENERGY CORP. 13.17% 2.74 Delayed Quote.-67.12%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 1.83% 14188.04 Delayed Quote.-15.84%
SLEEP COUNTRY CANADA HOLDINGS INC. -1.67% 11.17 Delayed Quote.-43.79%
STAGEZERO LIFE SCIENCES LTD. 7.41% 0.135 Delayed Quote.200.00%
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
MEG ENERGY CORP. 2.75 Delayed Quote.13.17%
BIRCHCLIFF ENERGY LTD. 1.57 Delayed Quote.12.95%
TORC OIL & GAS LTD. 0.88 Delayed Quote.11.39%
SECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC. 0.98 Delayed Quote.10.11%
KELT EXPLORATION LTD. 1.22 Delayed Quote.9.91%
BOMBARDIER INC. 0.4025 Delayed Quote.-1.83%
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. 56.32 Delayed Quote.-1.95%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 1 Delayed Quote.-1.96%
GREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORPORATION 24.15 Delayed Quote.-2.23%
HEXO CORP. 0.66 Delayed Quote.-2.94%
Heatmap :
