S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 09/26 11:07:31 am
16776.1 PTS   -0.05%
10:45aTSX declines for fourth session as oil drags
RE
09/25TSX falls 0.08 percent to 16,784.29
RE
09/24TSX falls 0.41 percent to 16,798.33
RE
News Summary

TSX declines for fourth session as oil drags

09/26/2019 | 10:45am EDT
A TMX Group sign, the company that runs the Toronto Stock Exchange, is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index declined for a fourth straight session on Thursday as a drop in oil prices hit energy stocks, denting early optimism over U.S.-China trade talks.

* The energy sector <.SPTTEN> dropped 0.9%, leading losses on the main TSX index, as oil prices slid on Saudi Arabia's moves to restore output quickly after attacks on its oil installations.

* At 10:10 a.m. ET (14:10 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index <.GSPTSE> was down 11.54 points, or 0.07%, at 16,772.75, reflecting declines in Wall Street after fresh developments on the impeachment inquiry of U.S. President Donald Trump.

* That hit early optimism after Beijing said it was in close communication with the United States and was preparing to make progress with their trade talks in October.

* Domestic data was upbeat, with Canadian average weekly earnings rising by 2.7% in July after a 2.1% gain in June, while the number of non-farm payroll employees increased by 75,400.

* However, the downbeat sentiment sent miners lower, with the materials index <.GSPTTMT> down 0.5% despite rising gold prices.

* The biggest percentage gainers on the TSX were fashion retailer Aritzia Inc, which jumped 4.5% and asset management firm Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, which rose 3.6%.

* Ballard Power Systems Inc fell 6.4%, the most on the TSX, and the second biggest decliner was First Quantum Minerals Ltd, down 5.4%, after brokerage BMO downgraded the stock to "market perform". The stock took a hit earlier this week after it denied takeover talks.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bank of Nova Scotia, Mav Beauty Brands Inc and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

* The TSX posted 17 new 52-week highs and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 38 new 52-week highs and 11 new lows, with total volume of 47.37 million shares.

* On the TSX, 124 issues were higher, while 98 issues declined for a 1.27-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 29.01 million shares traded.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARITZIA INC 4.65% 17.29 Delayed Quote.3.66%
BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC -7.66% 6.66 Delayed Quote.118.90%
BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 0.40% 76.12 Delayed Quote.10.70%
CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE -0.21% 108.9 Delayed Quote.7.72%
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS -6.00% 10.9 Delayed Quote.4.71%
MAV BEAUTY BRANDS INC 2.53% 4.05 Delayed Quote.-62.92%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.11% 16765.81 Delayed Quote.17.28%
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
ARITZIA INC 17.32 Delayed Quote.4.65%
CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC 1.58 Delayed Quote.3.95%
BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P. 65.95 Delayed Quote.3.74%
KINAXIS INC 85.12 Delayed Quote.2.07%
SECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC 5.95 Delayed Quote.1.88%
TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD 0.65 Delayed Quote.-2.99%
PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION 1.62 Delayed Quote.-3.57%
BAYTEX ENERGY CORP 2.14 Delayed Quote.-3.60%
HUDBAY MINERALS INC 5.07 Delayed Quote.-4.34%
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS 10.895 Delayed Quote.-6.00%
Heatmap :
