TSX dips 0.07 percent, sixth straight down day

09/07/2018 | 10:18pm CEST
A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX fell 10.67 points, or 0.07 percent, to 16,090.27.

* Leading the index were Tahoe Resources Inc , up 9.9 percent, Bombardier Inc , up 6.1 percent, and Shopify Inc , higher by 5.3 percent.

* Lagging shares were Transcontinental Inc , down 8.9 percent, WSP Global Inc, down 5.2 percent, and Aphria Inc, lower by 4.6 percent.

* On the TSX 131 issues advanced and 109 declined as a 1.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 7 new highs and 26 new lows, with total volume of 225.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc , Aphria Inc  and Baytex Energy Corp.

* The TSX's energy group  rose 0.38 points, or 0.20 percent, while the financials sector slipped 0.80 points, or 0.26 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.13 percent, or $0.09, to $67.86 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 0.71 percent, or $0.54, to $77.04 [O/R]

* The TSX is off 0.7 percent for the year.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APHRIA INC -4.59% 20.37 Delayed Quote.14.17%
AURORA CANNABIS INC -0.85% 8.12 Delayed Quote.-14.69%
CENOVUS ENERGY INC 0.86% 11.71 Delayed Quote.1.13%
ENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LIMITED 5.12% 84.98 Delayed Quote.31.26%
HYDROPOTHECARY CORP -0.99% 7.03 Delayed Quote.73.59%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.07% 16090.27 Delayed Quote.-0.67%
TRANSCONTINENTAL INC. -8.95% 27.05 Delayed Quote.19.61%
Latest news on S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
09/05CRESCENT POINT ENERGY : names new CEO, plans to cut 17 percent of workforce
RE
08/09Canada Goose shares jump on smaller-than-expected loss
RE
06/06Oil vs wild rice - Enbridge, opponents gear up final U.S. pipeline push
RE
06/06OIL VS WILD RICE : Enbridge, opponents gear up final U.S. pipeline push
RE
05/24TSX : Electric vehicles seen driving cobalt crunch by mid-2020s
RE
05/15TSX edges lower as NAFTA deal hopes ebb, gold prices drop
RE
05/11TSX gains on tepid jobs data, rise in gold prices
RE
05/10TMX : CEO says it is still in the running for Saudi Aramco listing
RE
05/10BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : More Than Doubles Sales -- Earnings Review
DJ
05/10TMX : Canada's TMX Group quarterly results beat estimates
RE
More news
News of the components of S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
09:24pBRP : to Conduct Analyst Briefing in Denver
AQ
08:06pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
07:17pTAHOE RESOURCES : Guatemalan Constitutional Court Resolution Provides Path Forwa..
BU
07:12pSTANTEC : wins Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Leadership Award
PU
06:51pTAHOE RESOURCES : reaches truce with Peruvian protesters, resumes work at gold m..
AQ
05:28pAURORA CANNABIS : Receives Production License for Aurora Eau Facility and Oils P..
AQ
05:23pSNC LAVALIN : and ABB announce formation of Linxon, a new JV company
AQ
More news
