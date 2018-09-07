TSX dips 0.07 percent, sixth straight down day

* Leading the index were Tahoe Resources Inc , up 9.9 percent, Bombardier Inc , up 6.1 percent, and Shopify Inc , higher by 5.3 percent.

* Lagging shares were Transcontinental Inc , down 8.9 percent, WSP Global Inc, down 5.2 percent, and Aphria Inc, lower by 4.6 percent.

* On the TSX 131 issues advanced and 109 declined as a 1.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 7 new highs and 26 new lows, with total volume of 225.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc , Aphria Inc and Baytex Energy Corp.

* The TSX's energy group rose 0.38 points, or 0.20 percent, while the financials sector slipped 0.80 points, or 0.26 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.13 percent, or $0.09, to $67.86 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.71 percent, or $0.54, to $77.04 [O/R]

* The TSX is off 0.7 percent for the year.

