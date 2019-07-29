Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  S&P/TSX Composite index    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 07/29 05:05:57 pm
16492.17 PTS   -0.24%
07:26pTSX dips as focus turns to U.S. Fed meet
RE
02:14aLSE's bid for Refinitiv spotlights quest for data, globality
RE
07/26TSX rises 0.26 percent to 16,531.04
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

TSX dips as focus turns to U.S. Fed meet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 07:26pm EDT
The Toronto Stock Exchange sing is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Shares of energy companies pushed Canada's main stock index lower on Monday, ahead of this week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting where investors widely expect an interest rate cut.

The Fed is expected to lower borrowing costs this week for the first time since the depths of the financial crisis, by at least 25 basis points, to counter the impact of a protracted U.S.-China trade war.

The energy sector dropped 1.1% as shares of Vermilion Energy Inc tumbled 5.6% after reporting lower production in the second quarter.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, reversed earlier gains to trade 0.4% lower.

At 10:20 a.m. ET (14:20 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 39.34 points, or 0.24%, at 16,491.7.

CannTrust Holdings Inc fell 6.6%, the most on the TSX.

Thomson Reuters Corp, the parent company of Reuters that holds a 45% stake in Refinitiv, fell 1.9%. London Stock Exchange said it was in talks to buy financial data firm Refinitiv, in a deal worth $27 billion including debt.

The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Bausch Health Companies Inc, which jumped 2.8% after the company said it would pay down an additional $100 million of its senior secured term loans this week, using cash flow from operations.

Gold miner Kirkland Lake Gold, which rose 2.7%, was the second biggest gainer on the main index.

On the TSX, 90 issues were higher, while 141 issues declined for a 1.57-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 28.45 million shares traded.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis, Bombardier Inc and Crescent Point Energy Corp.

The TSX posted seven new 52-week highs and five new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were 29 new 52-week highs and 17 new lows, with total volume of 43.67 million shares.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
07:26pTSX dips as focus turns to U.S. Fed meet
RE
02:14aLSE's bid for Refinitiv spotlights quest for data, globality
RE
07/26TSX rises 0.26 percent to 16,531.04
RE
07/25TSX falls 0.74 percent to 16,488.20
RE
07/24TSX rises 0.24 percent to 16,611.84
RE
07/23TSX rises 0.33 percent to 16,572.68
RE
07/22TSX rises 0.20 percent to 16,518.88
RE
07/19TSX falls 0.05 percent to 16,485.94
RE
07/18TSX rises 0.06 percent to 16,494.23
RE
07/17TSX falls 0.11 percent to 16,484.21
RE
More news
News of the components of S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
06:33pFIRST QUANTUM MINERALS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:17pNUTRIEN : misses profit estimates, cuts forecast on trade war, weather
RE
05:55pNUTRIEN : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:55pFIRST QUANTUM MINERALS : says Q2 earnings drop 42 per cent to US$78 million
AQ
05:31pNUTRIEN : Demonstrates Resilient Performance Despite the Worst US Planting Seaso..
BU
05:18pWASTE CONNECTIONS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:15pENBRIDGE : Westcoast Energy Declares Dividends
AQ
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
HEXO CORP 5.72 Delayed Quote.9.16%
MAG SILVER CORP 15.54 Delayed Quote.4.16%
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC 42.02 Delayed Quote.4.09%
BOMBARDIER, INC. 2.29 Delayed Quote.3.62%
IVANHOE MINES LTD 4.22 Delayed Quote.3.18%
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD 1.74 Delayed Quote.-4.92%
CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC 2.86 Delayed Quote.-4.98%
SHOPIFY INC (US) 420.47 Delayed Quote.-5.08%
METHANEX CORPORATION 52.16 Delayed Quote.-5.23%
VERMILION ENERGY INC 22.51 Delayed Quote.-7.33%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group