S&P/TSX Composite index

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 09/10 10:39:01 am
16507.96 PTS   +0.08%
News 
News

TSX dips as tech stocks fall amid global growth worries

09/10/2019 | 10:38am EDT
A TMX Group sign, the company that runs the Toronto Stock Exchange, is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as technology stocks slipped on worries of a global economic slowdown reignited after downbeat China data, but losses were limited by a rise in energy shares.

- At 9:46 a.m. ET (1346 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index <.GSPTSE> was down 10.8 points, or 0.07%, at 16,484.29.

- The technology sector <.SPTTTK> slipped more than 2%, the biggest decliner among the 11 major sectors.

- Shares of Kinaxis Inc and Shopify Inc were among the top decliners on the tech index, falling 3% each.

- Fears of a slowdown were revived after factory-gate prices in China shrank at the sharpest pace in three years in August, falling deeper into deflationary territory and reinforcing the urgency for Beijing to step up economic stimulus as the trade war intensifies.

- Keeping a check on losses was a 1.4% rise in the energy sector <.SPTTEN> after oil prices rose to their highest levels in almost six weeks on optimism that OPEC and other producing countries will agree to extend output cuts to support prices. [O/R]

- The materials sector <.GSPTTMT> reversed early losses to trade 0.4% higher.

- Data showed Canadian housing starts unexpectedly rose in August compared with the previous month as ground breaking increased on single detached urban homes.

- On the TSX, 115 issues were higher, while 122 issues declined for a 1.06-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 27.32 million shares traded.

- The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Birchcliff Energy, which jumped 4.3%, followed by shares of Seven Generation, which rose 4.1%.

- Northland Power fell 3.5%, the most on the TSX, followed by shares of Kinaxis.

- The most heavily traded shares by volume were Royal Bank of Canada, Lydian International Ltd and Encana Corp.

- The TSX posted three new 52-week highs and no new low.

- Across all Canadian issues, there were eight new 52-week highs and two new lows, with total volume of 43.06 million shares.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIRCHCLIFF ENERGY LTD. 5.74% 2.235 Delayed Quote.-32.24%
ENCANA CORP 2.10% 6.33 Delayed Quote.-24.37%
KINAXIS INC -2.58% 78.04 Delayed Quote.21.21%
LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD. -8.70% 0.11 Delayed Quote.-21.88%
NORTHLAND POWER INC. -3.11% 24.33 Delayed Quote.15.81%
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 0.85% 102 Delayed Quote.8.03%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.01% 16507.48 Delayed Quote.15.45%
SEVEN GENERATIONS ENERGY LTD 5.21% 8.54 Delayed Quote.-28.10%
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD 0.63 Delayed Quote.6.78%
BIRCHCLIFF ENERGY LTD. 2.21 Delayed Quote.5.74%
SEVEN GENERATIONS ENERGY LTD 8.48 Delayed Quote.5.21%
TORC OIL AND GAS LTD 3.84 Delayed Quote.5.21%
KELT EXPLORATION LTD 3.14 Delayed Quote.5.02%
KINAXIS INC 77.93 Delayed Quote.-2.58%
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC 96.04 Delayed Quote.-2.59%
NORTHLAND POWER INC. 24.34 Delayed Quote.-3.11%
ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC 3.42 Delayed Quote.-3.12%
AIR CANADA 42.56 Delayed Quote.-3.27%
