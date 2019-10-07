Log in
S&P/TSX Composite index

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 10/07 10:26:31 am
16416.93 PTS   -0.20%
10:11aTSX dips on trade anxiety; Hexo drops after CFO exits
RE
10/04TSX rises  0.49 percent to 16,449.35
RE
10/03TSX rises 0.36 percent to 16,369.03
RE
News Summary

TSX dips on trade anxiety; Hexo drops after CFO exits

10/07/2019 | 10:11am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Toronto Stock Exchange sing is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index ticked lower on Monday, led by losses in shares of cannabis producer Hexo Corp, as well as concerns over the outcome of the U.S.-China trade talks this week.

- At 9:39 a.m. ET (1339 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 50.33 points, or 0.31%, at 16,399.02.

- Hexo fell 5.5%, the most on the TSX, after its U.S.-based chief financial officer, Michael Monahan, stepped down.

- Its shares pushed the healthcare sector down 2.2%, the biggest percentage loser among eight of the index's 11 major sectors trading lower.

- Chinese officials were reluctant to agree to the United States' broad trade deal, according to a Bloomberg report, sending jitters among investors who are hoping for some progress in the talks scheduled to start this week.

- The energy sector dropped 0.4% despite higher oil prices. U.S. crude prices were up 1.1% a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.8%. [O/R]

- The financials sector slipped 0.3% and the industrials sector fell 0.4%.

- The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.5% as gold futures fell 0.5% to $1,498.2 an ounce. [GOL/] [MET/L]

- On the TSX, 60 issues were higher, while 167 issues declined for a 2.78-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 9.21 million shares traded.

- The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were BlackBerry Ltd, up 1.6%, and Exchange Income Corp, which rose 1.1%.

- The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis, Hexo and Toscana Energy Income Corp.

- The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and three new lows.

- Across all Canadian issues, there were nine new 52-week highs and five new lows, with total volume of 17.32 million shares.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AURORA CANNABIS INC. -2.83% 5.56 Delayed Quote.-13.86%
EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION 0.82% 39.51 Delayed Quote.38.32%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.19% 16413.5 Delayed Quote.14.29%
TOSCANA ENERGY INCOME CORPORATION -25.00% 0.015 Delayed Quote.-80.00%
