TSX dips on trade anxiety; Hexo drops after CFO exits

- At 9:39 a.m. ET (1339 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 50.33 points, or 0.31%, at 16,399.02.

- Hexo fell 5.5%, the most on the TSX, after its U.S.-based chief financial officer, Michael Monahan, stepped down.

- Its shares pushed the healthcare sector down 2.2%, the biggest percentage loser among eight of the index's 11 major sectors trading lower.

- Chinese officials were reluctant to agree to the United States' broad trade deal, according to a Bloomberg report, sending jitters among investors who are hoping for some progress in the talks scheduled to start this week.

- The energy sector dropped 0.4% despite higher oil prices. U.S. crude prices were up 1.1% a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.8%. [O/R]

- The financials sector slipped 0.3% and the industrials sector fell 0.4%.

- The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.5% as gold futures fell 0.5% to $1,498.2 an ounce. [GOL/] [MET/L]

- On the TSX, 60 issues were higher, while 167 issues declined for a 2.78-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 9.21 million shares traded.

- The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were BlackBerry Ltd, up 1.6%, and Exchange Income Corp, which rose 1.1%.

- The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis, Hexo and Toscana Energy Income Corp.

- The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and three new lows.

- Across all Canadian issues, there were nine new 52-week highs and five new lows, with total volume of 17.32 million shares.

