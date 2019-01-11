TSX down after five-day rally, still eyes biggest weekly gain in three years

Still, the index is on pace to post its biggest weekly gain in nearly three years.

* At 9:36 a.m. ET (14:36 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 40.4 points, or 0.27 percent, at 14,863.09.

* Six of the index's 11 major sectors were lower, led by a 1 percent drop in the energy sector.

* U.S. crude prices were down 1.0 percent a barrel, while Brent crude lost 1.3 percent.

* The financials sector slipped 0.3 percent.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.1 percent as gold futures rose 0.1 percent to $1,286.30 an ounce.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were ECN Capital Corp which jumped 4.2 percent and Brookfield Business Partners which rose 3.9 percent.

* Seven Generations Energy Ltd fell 4.9 percent, the most on the TSX. The second biggest decliner was Seven Generations Energy Ltd, down 2.7 percent.

* On the TSX, 103 issues were higher, while 123 issues declined for a 1.19-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 11.53 million shares traded.

* Among the most heavily traded shares by volume were Aphria Inc, Aurora Cannabis Inc.

* The TSX posted one new 52-week high and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were five new 52-week highs and three new lows, with total volume of 19.86 million shares.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru)