S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
01/11 10:28:31 am
14891.15 PTS   -0.08%
TSX down after five-day rally, still eyes biggest weekly gain in three years

01/11/2019 | 10:09am EST
FILE PHOTO: A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Energy stocks led Canada's main stock index lower on Friday, a day after TSX hit a more than one-month high following a five-day rally.

Still, the index is on pace to post its biggest weekly gain in nearly three years.

* At 9:36 a.m. ET (14:36 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 40.4 points, or 0.27 percent, at 14,863.09.

* Six of the index's 11 major sectors were lower, led by a 1 percent drop in the energy sector.

* U.S. crude prices were down 1.0 percent a barrel, while Brent crude lost 1.3 percent.

* The financials sector slipped 0.3 percent.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.1 percent as gold futures rose 0.1 percent to $1,286.30 an ounce.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were ECN Capital Corp which jumped 4.2 percent and Brookfield Business Partners which rose 3.9 percent.

* Seven Generations Energy Ltd fell 4.9 percent, the most on the TSX. The second biggest decliner was Seven Generations Energy Ltd, down 2.7 percent.

* On the TSX, 103 issues were higher, while 123 issues declined for a 1.19-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 11.53 million shares traded.

* Among the most heavily traded shares by volume were Aphria Inc, Aurora Cannabis Inc.

* The TSX posted one new 52-week high and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were five new 52-week highs and three new lows, with total volume of 19.86 million shares.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS LP 4.41% 48.57 Delayed Quote.11.90%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.26% 14875.96 Delayed Quote.1.97%
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
CANOPY GROWTH CORP 52.2 Delayed Quote.4.78%
BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS LP 48.58 Delayed Quote.4.41%
CRONOS GROUP INC 17.98 Delayed Quote.3.93%
ALTUS GROUP LTD 23.76 Delayed Quote.3.71%
CENTERRA GOLD INC. 5.81 Delayed Quote.2.65%
IVANHOE MINES LTD 2.48 Delayed Quote.-2.75%
KELT EXPLORATION LTD 4.93 Delayed Quote.-2.76%
HUDSON'S BAY CO 8.22 Delayed Quote.-3.07%
WHITECAP RESOURCES INC 4.6 Delayed Quote.-3.77%
SEVEN GENERATIONS ENERGY LTD 10.67 Delayed Quote.-5.74%
