Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  S&P/TSX Composite index    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 10/08 10:54:16 am
16283.28 PTS   -0.84%
10:46aTSX drops on concerns around upcoming China-U.S. trade talks
RE
10/07TSX falls 0.17 percent to 16,421.82
RE
10/04TSX rises  0.49 percent to 16,449.35
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

TSX drops on concerns around upcoming China-U.S. trade talks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 10:46am EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canadian stocks fell on Tuesday as investors around the globe shunned risk assets amid growing anxiety about the outcome of the U.S.-China trade negotiations later this week.

At 9:44 a.m. ET (1344 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index <.GSPTSE> was down 101.17 points, or 0.62%, at 16,320.58.

A Bloomberg report said the Trump administration was moving ahead with discussions around possible curbs on capital flows into China.

Adding to the sour mood was a South China Morning Post report that said the Chinese delegation arriving for the trade talks in the United States could depart Washington a day earlier than planned.

The energy sector <.SPTTEN> dropped 2.0%, tracking a slide in oil prices.

U.S. crude prices were down 1.1% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.9%. [O/R]

Ten of the index's 11 major sectors were in the red, with industrials sector <.GSPTTIN> falling 1.1% and financials sector <.SPTTFS> slipping 0.6%.

A bright spot was the materials sector <.GSPTTMT>, which added 0.8% aided by shares of gold mining companies.

Investors' aversion to risk helped gold futures rise 0.6% to $1,506.3 an ounce. [GOL/] [MET/L]

On the TSX, 47 issues were higher, while 180 issues declined for a 3.83-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 16.41 million shares traded.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Detour Gold Corp, up 2.9%, and First Majestic Silver Corp , which rose 2.8%.

WSP Global Inc fell 5.8%, the most on the TSX. The second-biggest decliner was Whitecap Resources Inc , down 4.4%.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis and Docebo Inc.

The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and five new lows.

Across all Canadian issues, there were 12 new 52-week highs and 14 new lows, with total volume of 27.86 million shares.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AURORA CANNABIS INC. -2.73% 5.34 Delayed Quote.-13.86%
DETOUR GOLD CORPORATION 2.01% 21.25 Delayed Quote.81.18%
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. 1.97% 12.89 Delayed Quote.60.35%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.68% 16296.33 Delayed Quote.14.85%
SILVER - CAPE VERDE ESCUDO 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. -3.44% 3.885 Delayed Quote.-7.13%
WSP GLOBAL INC. -5.43% 75.44 Delayed Quote.30.27%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
10:46aTSX drops on concerns around upcoming China-U.S. trade talks
RE
10/07TSX falls 0.17 percent to 16,421.82
RE
10/04TSX rises  0.49 percent to 16,449.35
RE
10/03TSX rises 0.36 percent to 16,369.03
RE
10/02TSX falls  0.83 percent to 16,310.97
RE
10/01TSX falls  1.27 percent to 16,447.66
RE
09/30TSX falls 0.21 percent to 16,658.63
RE
09/27TSX falls 0.57 percent to 16,694.27
RE
09/26TSX rises 0.04 percent to 16,790.40
RE
09/25TSX falls 0.08 percent to 16,784.29
RE
More news
News of the components of S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
10:35aH&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Announces Date of Third Quarter 2019 Ear..
AQ
10:01aBOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRU : REIT Announces Timing of Release of its 2..
PR
10:00aTRICON CAPITAL : October 8, 2019 – Tricon Announces Date for Q3 2019 Resul..
PU
09:53aBOMBARDIER : Industry Flagship Global 7500 Jet Flies Farther Again with Another ..
AQ
09:31aTMX : Thanksgiving Holiday Market Closures
AQ
09:12aPASON : Energy Toolbase Integrates Chint Power Systems C&I Energy Storage Soluti..
BU
09:10aIVANHOE MINES : Mark Farren appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Kamoa-Kakul..
PU
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. 8.88 Delayed Quote.3.14%
YAMANA GOLD INC. 4.61 Delayed Quote.2.22%
DETOUR GOLD CORPORATION 21.28 Delayed Quote.2.01%
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. 12.92 Delayed Quote.1.97%
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION 23.94 Delayed Quote.1.92%
PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP. 2.7 Delayed Quote.-3.57%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 28.78 Delayed Quote.-3.71%
SECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC. 4.46 Delayed Quote.-4.70%
HEXO CORP. 4.795 Delayed Quote.-5.24%
WSP GLOBAL INC. 75.66 Delayed Quote.-5.43%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group