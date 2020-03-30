Log in
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 03/30 10:37:46 am
12711.24 PTS   +0.19%
TSX drops on oil plunge as coronavirus hits demand

03/30/2020 | 10:22am EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

Energy stocks led Canada's main stock index lower on Monday as oil prices plunged on heightened fears that coronavirus-driven shutdowns globally could last months and hit demand for fuel.

** Six of the index's 11 major sectors were lower, led by the energy sector which dropped 4.6%.

** U.S. crude prices were down 5.8% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 7.7%.

** At 9:42 a.m. ET (1342 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 98.28 points, or 0.77%, at 12,589.46.

** On Friday, Canada said it would cover 75% of wages for small businesses and the Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 0.25%, its lowest level in a decade, as officials sought to limit layoffs and bolster an economy hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

** The financials sector slipped 1.5%. The industrials sector rose 0.2%.

** The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.4% as gold prices gained.

** The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were shares of gold miners with NovaGold Resources rising 5.1% and Kinross Gold adding 4.2%.

** On the TSX, 56 issues were higher, while 173 issues declined for a 3.09-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 35.29 million shares traded.

** Hexo Corp fell 17%, the most on the TSX, after the company posted second-quarter results.

** The most heavily traded shares by volume were those of Bombardier, Aurora Cannabis and Bank of Nova Scotia.

** The TSX posted no new 52-week high and seven new lows.

** Across all Canadian issues there were no new 52-week high and 16 new lows, with total volume of 50.86 million shares.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Amy Caren Daniel)

