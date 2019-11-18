Log in
S&P/TSX Composite index

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 11/18 10:10:46 am
17015.68 PTS   -0.08%
10:08aTSX eases from record high on U.S.-China trade deal uncertainty
RE
11/14TSX rises 0.08% to 16,972.18
RE
11/13TSX rises 0.29% to 16,957.99
RE
TSX eases from record high on U.S.-China trade deal uncertainty

11/18/2019 | 10:08am EST
A man walks past an old Toronto Stock Exchange sign in Toronto

Canada's main stock index snapped an 11-day winning streak to come off its record high on Monday after a report stated that the mood in China over a trade deal with the United States is "pessimistic" due to U.S. President Donald Trump's reluctance to roll back tariffs.

** At 9:40 a.m. ET (1440 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 30.92 points, or 0.18%, at 16,997.55.

** Nine of the index's 11 major sectors were lower, led by the healthcare sector.

** The energy sector dropped 1.1% as U.S. crude prices were down 0.7% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.8%.

** The financials sector slipped 0.2%, while the industrials sector fell 0.4%.

** The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners, added 0.2% as gold prices rose 0.3%.

** On the TSX, 98 issues were higher, while 126 issues declined for a 1.29-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 11.85 million shares traded.

** The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Oceanagold Corp and Ballard Power.

** Hexo Corp fell 3.8%, the most on the TSX.

** The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc , Star Diamond Corp and Hanwei Energy Services Corp .

** The TSX posted eight new 52-week highs and four new lows.

** Across all Canadian issues, there were 44 new 52-week highs and 17 new lows, with total volume of 23.71 million shares.

(Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AURORA CANNABIS INC. -5.57% 3.41 Delayed Quote.-47.05%
HANWEI ENERGY SERVICES CORP. 0.00% 0.01 Delayed Quote.-50.00%
HEXO CORP. -4.68% 2.26 Delayed Quote.-50.11%
OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION 7.12% 2.78 Delayed Quote.-47.79%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.19% 17000.33 Delayed Quote.18.40%
STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION 12.07% 0.32 Delayed Quote.13.73%
