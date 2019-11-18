TSX eases from record high on U.S.-China trade deal uncertainty

** At 9:40 a.m. ET (1440 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 30.92 points, or 0.18%, at 16,997.55.

** Nine of the index's 11 major sectors were lower, led by the healthcare sector.

** The energy sector dropped 1.1% as U.S. crude prices were down 0.7% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.8%.

** The financials sector slipped 0.2%, while the industrials sector fell 0.4%.

** The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners, added 0.2% as gold prices rose 0.3%.

** On the TSX, 98 issues were higher, while 126 issues declined for a 1.29-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 11.85 million shares traded.

** The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Oceanagold Corp and Ballard Power.

** Hexo Corp fell 3.8%, the most on the TSX.

** The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc , Star Diamond Corp and Hanwei Energy Services Corp .

** The TSX posted eight new 52-week highs and four new lows.

** Across all Canadian issues, there were 44 new 52-week highs and 17 new lows, with total volume of 23.71 million shares.

