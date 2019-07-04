TSX edges lower as oil, weed stocks drag

At 10:35 a.m. ET (14:35 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index <.GSPTSE> was down 13.75 points, or 0.08%, at 16,562.45.

With U.S. markets closed for the U.S. Independence Day holiday, the news flow was thin. However, a slump in benchmark debt yields on hopes of accommodative policies from major central banks continued to support risk assets.

However, Canada's main stock benchmark, trading near record levels, was dragged down by a 0.45% loss in the healthcare sector <.GSPTTHC>.

Weed producer Canopy Growth Co fell about 0.5% after brokerage Bryan Garnier downgraded its stock to neutral from buy. Shares in peer Cronos Group Inc were down 0.75%.

Energy stocks <.SPTTEN> dropped 0.3% as oil prices fell after data showing a smaller-than-expected draw on U.S. crude stockpiles along with worries about the global economy. Brent crude futures were down 0.45%.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Richelieu Hardware Ltd , which rose 3.3% after reporting quarterly results and transportation and logistics company TFI International Inc, which gained 1.7%.

OceanaGold Corp fell 3.9%, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was Russel Metals Inc, down 2.4%.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Scotiabank, Toronto-Dominion Bank and Prometic Life Sciences Inc .

On the TSX, 97 issues were higher, while 131 issues declined for a 1.35-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 11.95 million shares traded.

The TSX posted three new 52-week highs and two new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were 20 new 52-week highs and nine new lows, with total volume of 22.81 million shares.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)