S&P/TSX Composite index

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 08/12 10:19:01 am
16316.75 PTS   -0.15%
TSX edges lower on losses in CannTrust shares, recession fears

08/12/2019 | 10:23am EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

August 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell for a second day on Monday, hit by losses in shares of pot producer CannTrust Holdings and worries over recession due to a prolonged U.S.-China trade war.

* CannTrust Holdings Inc tumbled 25% to the bottom of the main stock index after Health Canada found fault with cannabis production at a second facility.

* The healthcare index <.GSPTTHC> fell 2.2%, with other weed companies such as Canopy Growth, Cronos Group and Aurora Cannabis falling more than 2%.

* At 10:00 a.m. ET (14:00 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index <.GSPTSE> was down 36.7 points, or 0.22%, at 16,304.64.

* Energy stocks <.SPTTEN> fell even as oil prices recovered Technology <.SPTTTK>, financial <.SPTTFS>, consumer discretionary <.GSPTTCD> and industrial <.GSPTTIN> sectors were all in the red, mirroring weakness in global stock markets.

* President Donald Trump said on Friday he was not ready to make a deal with China, pouring cold water on any hopes that the dispute would end soon. Trump's pledge to tax the remaining $300 billion worth of Chinese imports goes into effect on Sept 1.

* Goldman Sachs said fears of the trade war leading to a recession were growing and that it no longer expected a trade deal before the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

* Among the bright spots were shares of material companies, helped by a 3% gain in Barrick Gold Corp after it reported quarterly adjusted profit that nearly doubled on higher production.

* Shares of tour operator Transat AT Inc jumped over 40% after Air Canada raised the value of its offer to buy the company to about C$720 million, or C$18 per share, from its earlier offer of C$13 a share. Air Canada's shares were down about 4%.

* The biggest percentage gainer on the main index was a 70% jump in integrated forest products company Canfor Corp after Great Pacific Capital Corp offered to take the company private at C$16 per share, or about C$2 billion overall.

* On the TSX, 97 issues were higher, while 140 issues declined for a 1.44-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 31.67 million shares traded.

* The TSX posted 11 new 52-week highs and 10 new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 22 new 52-week highs and 32 new lows, with total volume of 56.01 million shares.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Anil D'Silva)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CANADA -2.31% 43.42 Delayed Quote.71.42%
AURORA CANNABIS INC -2.67% 8.41 Delayed Quote.26.99%
BARRICK GOLD CORP 2.19% 24.49 Delayed Quote.30.01%
CANFOR CORPORATION 71.31% 15.07 Delayed Quote.-46.76%
CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC -23.75% 3.21 Delayed Quote.-35.92%
CANOPY GROWTH CORP -2.60% 42.5 Delayed Quote.18.52%
CRONOS GROUP INC -3.68% 17.03 Delayed Quote.22.95%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.26% 16298.96 Delayed Quote.13.56%
TRANSAT AT INC 40.12% 16.51 Delayed Quote.98.15%
