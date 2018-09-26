Log in
S&P/TSX Composite index

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX (0000)
09/26 10:56:18 pm
16169.28 PTS   +0.06%
09/17GRAIN HIGHLIGHT : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/12Canadian miner New Gold explores sale, sources say
RE
09/05CRESCENT POINT : names new CEO, plans to cut 17 percent of workforc..
RE
TSX edges up 0.06 percent

09/26/2018 | 10:10pm CEST
A man walks past an old Toronto Stock Exchange sign in Toronto

NEW YORK (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX edged up 9.78 points, or 0.06 percent, to 16,169.28.

* Leading the index were Canada Goose Holdings Inc , up 10.7 percent, Kinaxis Inc , up 3.7 percent, and Interfor Corp , higher by 3.5 percent.

* Lagging shares were CES Energy Solutions Corp , down 7.3 percent, Nexgen Energy Ltd, down 5.5 percent, and Kinross Gold Corp, lower by 5.2 percent.

* On the TSX 85 issues rose and 157 fell as a 0.5-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 3 new highs and 8 new lows, with total volume of 232.4 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc , Aphria Inc  and Enbridge Inc.

* The TSX's energy group  fell 0.96 points, or 0.50 percent, while the financials sector climbed 1.23 points, or 0.4 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.65 percent, or $0.47, to $71.81 a barrel. Brent crude  fell 0.43 percent, or $0.35, to $81.52 [O/R]

* The TSX is off 0.2 percent for the year.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)
