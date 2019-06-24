Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  S&P/TSX Composite index    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 06/24 04:17:16 pm
16523.47 PTS   -0.01%
04:05pTSX falls  0.01 percent to 16,523.47
RE
06/21TSX falls 0.30 percent to 16,525.43
RE
06/20TSX rises  0.38 percent to 16,574.83
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

TSX falls  0.01 percent to 16,523.47

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 04:05pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A TMX Group sign, the company that runs the Toronto Stock Exchange, is seen in Toronto

The Toronto Stock Exchange's  S&P/TSX fell 1.96 points, or 0.01 percent, to 16,523.47.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's  S&P/TSX fell 1.96 points, or 0.01 percent, to 16,523.47.

Leading the index were First Majestic Silver Corp, up 7.0 percent, NovaGold Resources Inc, up 5.8 percent, and Iamgold Corp, higher by 4.6 percent.

Lagging shares were Gran Tierra Energy Inc, down 6.1 percent, Shopify Inc, down 4.8 percent, and Seven Generations Energy Ltd, lower by 4.6 percent.

On the TSX 110 issues rose and 124 fell as a 0.9-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 17 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 198.0 million shares.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Barrick Gold Corp, Encana Corp and B2gold Corp.

The TSX's energy group fell 0.33 points, or 0.2 percent, while the financials sector slipped 0.05 points, or 0.0 percent.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.71 percent, or $0.41, to $57.84 a barrel. Brent crude  fell 0.44 percent, or $0.29, to $64.91 [O/R]

The TSX is up 15.4 percent for the year.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
04:05pTSX falls  0.01 percent to 16,523.47
RE
06/21TSX falls 0.30 percent to 16,525.43
RE
06/20TSX rises  0.38 percent to 16,574.83
RE
06/19TSX rises 0.05 percent to 16,511.79
RE
06/19Barrick Gold Corporation Statement re. Acacia Mining plc
DJ
06/18TSX rises  0.92 percent to 16,503.35
RE
06/17TSX rises 0.32 percent to 16,353.45
RE
06/14TSX falls as technology shares drag
RE
06/13TSX rises  0.07 percent to 16,239.26
RE
06/12TSX falls  0.13 percent to 16,227.24
RE
More news
News of the components of S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
03:22pTHE FED'S RATE-HIKE CYCLE LIKELY COM : Bruce Cooper
PU
03:16pBLACKBERRY : Announces Election Results for the Company's Board of Directors
PR
03:15pBLACKBERRY : Announces Election Results for the Company's Board of Directors
AQ
01:24pOCEANAGOLD : allowed to operate with expired FTAA
AQ
12:15pTHOMSON REUTERS : Josh London named Chief Marketing Officer for Reuters | Thomso..
PU
11:11aCanopy Growth - Acreage Obtains Final Order for Plan of Arrangement with Cano..
AQ
11:10aFORTUNA SILVER MINES : Reports Results of Annual General Meeting
AQ
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
NEW GOLD INC 1.09 Delayed Quote.7.92%
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. 10.56 Delayed Quote.7.21%
NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. 7.32 Delayed Quote.5.78%
ERO COPPER CORP 22.77 Delayed Quote.4.31%
SSR MINING INC 18.29 Delayed Quote.4.22%
PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP 3.87 Delayed Quote.-4.44%
HEXO CORP 7.07 Delayed Quote.-4.46%
SHOPIFY INC (US) 411.57 Delayed Quote.-4.62%
SEVEN GENERATIONS ENERGY LTD 6.405 Delayed Quote.-4.69%
GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC 2.15 Delayed Quote.-6.11%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About