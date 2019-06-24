TSX falls  0.01 percent to 16,523.47

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX fell 1.96 points, or 0.01 percent, to 16,523.47.

Leading the index were First Majestic Silver Corp, up 7.0 percent, NovaGold Resources Inc, up 5.8 percent, and Iamgold Corp, higher by 4.6 percent.

Lagging shares were Gran Tierra Energy Inc, down 6.1 percent, Shopify Inc, down 4.8 percent, and Seven Generations Energy Ltd, lower by 4.6 percent.

On the TSX 110 issues rose and 124 fell as a 0.9-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 17 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 198.0 million shares.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Barrick Gold Corp, Encana Corp and B2gold Corp.

The TSX's energy group fell 0.33 points, or 0.2 percent, while the financials sector slipped 0.05 points, or 0.0 percent.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.71 percent, or $0.41, to $57.84 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.44 percent, or $0.29, to $64.91 [O/R]

The TSX is up 15.4 percent for the year.