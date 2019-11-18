TSX falls 0.02% to 17,025.11

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.02 percent to 17,025.11

* Leading the index were Ero Copper Corp , up 7.6%, Detour Gold Corp , up 5.8%, and Ballard Power Systems Inc , higher by 4.8%.

* Lagging shares were Aurora Cannabis Inc , down 16.7%, Aphria Inc, down 11.1%, and Hexo Corp, lower by 10.0%.

* On the TSX 120 issues rose and 101 fell as a 1.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 19 new highs and 5 new lows, with total volume of 205.5 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc , Aphria Inc and Encana Corp.

* The TSX's energy group fell 2.20 points, or 1.6%, while the financials sector slipped 0.11 points, or 0.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 1.49%, or $0.86, to $56.86 a barrel. Brent crude fell 1.67% , or $1.06, to $62.24 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 18.9% for the year.