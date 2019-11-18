Log in
S&P/TSX Composite index

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 11/18 04:16:46 pm
17025.11 PTS   -0.02%
04:05pTSX falls 0.02% to 17,025.11
RE
11/14TSX rises 0.08% to 16,972.18
RE
11/13TSX rises 0.29% to 16,957.99
RE
Summary 
News Summary

TSX falls 0.02% to 17,025.11

0
11/18/2019 | 04:05pm EST
A man walks past an old Toronto Stock Exchange sign in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls  0.02 percent to 17,025.11 

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls  0.02 percent to 17,025.11 

* Leading the index were Ero Copper Corp , up 7.6%, Detour Gold Corp , up 5.8%, and Ballard Power Systems Inc , higher by 4.8%.

* Lagging shares were Aurora Cannabis Inc , down 16.7%, Aphria Inc, down 11.1%, and Hexo Corp, lower by 10.0%.

* On the TSX 120 issues rose and 101 fell as a 1.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 19 new highs and 5 new lows, with total volume of 205.5 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc , Aphria Inc  and Encana Corp.

* The TSX's energy group  fell 2.20 points, or 1.6%, while the financials sector slipped 0.11 points, or 0.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 1.49%, or $0.86, to $56.86 a barrel. Brent crude  fell 1.67% , or $1.06, to $62.24 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 18.9% for the year.

Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
ERO COPPER CORP. 21.05 Delayed Quote.7.12%
DETOUR GOLD CORPORATION 22.65 Delayed Quote.5.89%
CINEPLEX INC. 25.36 Delayed Quote.4.75%
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP. 36.99 Delayed Quote.3.88%
WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD. 59.86 Delayed Quote.3.78%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 18.78 Delayed Quote.-7.44%
ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC. 2.35 Delayed Quote.-7.48%
CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC. 1.05 Delayed Quote.-8.70%
HEXO CORP. 2.11 Delayed Quote.-10.21%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 3 Delayed Quote.-16.43%
Heatmap :
