S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

16502.42 PTS   -0.05%
TSX falls 0.05 percent to 16,502.42

07/16/2019 | 04:07pm EDT
A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

The Toronto Stock Exchange's  S&P/TSX fell 8.40 points, or 0.05 percent, to 16,502.42.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's  S&P/TSX fell 8.40 points, or 0.05 percent, to 16,502.42.

Leading the index were First Majestic Silver Corp , up 8.4 percent, Pan American Silver Corp , up 6.4 percent, and First Quantum Minerals Ltd , higher by 6.2 percent.

Lagging shares were Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd , down 43.2 percent, NFI Group Inc, down 10.3 percent, and CannTrust Holdings Inc, lower by 9.5 percent.

On the TSX 98 issues rose and 138 fell as a 0.7-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 12 new highs and 4 new lows, with total volume of 177.9 million shares.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd , Encana Corp  and Bombardier Inc.

The TSX's energy group  fell 2.26 points, or 1.6 percent, while the financials sector slipped 0.05 points, or 0.0 percent.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 2.55 percent, or $1.52, to $58.06 a barrel. Brent crude  fell 2.33 percent, or $1.55, to $64.93.

The TSX is up 15.2 percent for the year.

Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term
Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. 11.21 Delayed Quote.8.62%
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP. 18.31 Delayed Quote.6.52%
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS 12.68 Delayed Quote.6.11%
RICHELIEU HARDWARE LTD. 25.61 Delayed Quote.5.17%
MAG SILVER CORP 13.98 Delayed Quote.4.80%
MTY FOOD GROUP INC 64.35 Delayed Quote.-3.80%
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION 33.22 Delayed Quote.-3.88%
CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC 3.6 Delayed Quote.-9.55%
NFI GROUP INC 31.72 Delayed Quote.-10.29%
TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD 0.78 Delayed Quote.-43.88%
