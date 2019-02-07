TSX falls 0.06 percent

Leading the index were Cronos Group Inc, up 9.5 percent, Brookfield Property Partners LP, up 6.3 percent, and Bombardier Inc , higher by 4.9 percent.

Lagging shares were Nuvista Energy Ltd, down 7.6 percent, Whitecap Resources Inc, down 7.2 percent, and Precision Drilling Corp, lower by 6.9 percent.

On the TSX 86 issues rose and 150 fell as a 0.6-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 18 new highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 252.8 million shares.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Crescent Point Energy Corp and Manulife Financial Corp.

The TSX's energy group fell 3.51 points, or 2.35 percent, while the financials sector climbed 0.20 points, or 0.07 percent.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 2.5 percent, or $1.35, to $52.66 a barrel. Brent crude fell 1.58 percent to $61.7

The TSX is up 9.6 percent for the year.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch)