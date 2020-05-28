TSX falls 0.06% to 15,262.73

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.06 percent to 15,262.73

Leading the index were Cineplex Inc , up 12.7%, Canopy Growth Corp , up 12%, and Cogeco Communications Inc , higher by 5.6%.

Lagging shares were NovaGold Resources Inc , down 8.5%, Bombardier Inc , down 7.7%, and Canada Goose Holdings Inc , lower by 6.6%.

On the TSX 108 issues rose and 120 fell as a 0.9-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There was 1 new high and no new lows, with total volume of 333.5 million shares.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Sun Life Financial Inc , Suncor Energy Inc and Great-west Lifeco Inc.

The TSX's energy group fell 1.23 points, or 1.5%, while the financials sector slipped 3.58 points, or 1.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 2.59%, or $0.85, to $33.66 a barrel. Brent crude rose 1.55%, or $0.54, to $35.28 [O/R]

The TSX is off 10.6% for the year.