S&P/TSX Composite index

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 05/28 05:13:22 pm
15262.73 PTS   -0.06%
05:25pTSX falls 0.06% to 15,262.73
RE
04:08aStrategists lower their sights for Canada's TSX after COVID-19 shock
RE
05/27TSX rises 0.82% to 15,272.03
RE
TSX falls 0.06% to 15,262.73

05/28/2020 | 05:25pm EDT
A man walks past an old Toronto Stock Exchange sign in Toronto

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.06 percent to 15,262.73 

Leading the index were Cineplex Inc , up 12.7%, Canopy Growth Corp , up 12%, and Cogeco Communications Inc , higher by 5.6%.

Lagging shares were NovaGold Resources Inc , down 8.5%, Bombardier Inc , down 7.7%, and Canada Goose Holdings Inc , lower by 6.6%.

On the TSX 108 issues rose and 120 fell as a 0.9-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There was 1 new high and no new lows, with total volume of 333.5 million shares.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Sun Life Financial Inc , Suncor Energy Inc  and Great-west Lifeco Inc.

The TSX's energy group  fell 1.23 points, or 1.5%, while the financials sector slipped 3.58 points, or 1.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 2.59%, or $0.85, to $33.66 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 1.55%, or $0.54, to $35.28 [O/R]

The TSX is off 10.6% for the year.
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOMBARDIER INC. -7.69% 0.48 Delayed Quote.-73.06%
CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC. -6.61% 27.55 Delayed Quote.-37.25%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 12.02% 30.57 Delayed Quote.-0.07%
CINEPLEX INC. 12.70% 14.82 Delayed Quote.-61.15%
COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC. 5.58% 104.51 Delayed Quote.-11.85%
GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC. 0.09% 22.47 Delayed Quote.-32.50%
LONDON BRENT OIL 4.30% 35.42 Delayed Quote.-45.42%
NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. -8.53% 13.4 Delayed Quote.23.67%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.06% 15262.73 Delayed Quote.-10.50%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. -1.07% 24.02 Delayed Quote.-42.95%
WTI 5.87% 33.628 Delayed Quote.-44.52%
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
CINEPLEX INC. 14.82 Delayed Quote.12.70%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 30.57 Delayed Quote.12.02%
COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC. 104.51 Delayed Quote.5.58%
WINPAK LTD. 45.18 Delayed Quote.5.05%
MULLEN GROUP LTD. 6.03 Delayed Quote.4.69%
ALARIS ROYALTY CORP. 10.07 Delayed Quote.-5.71%
SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC. 9.84 Delayed Quote.-6.12%
CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC. 27.55 Delayed Quote.-6.61%
BOMBARDIER INC. 0.48 Delayed Quote.-7.69%
NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. 13.4 Delayed Quote.-8.53%
