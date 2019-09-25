* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.08 percent to 16,784.29

* Leading the index were Shopify Inc , up 6.9 percent, Hudbay Minerals Inc, up 3.9 percent, and Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd, higher by 3.7 percent.

* Lagging shares were Eldorado Gold Corp, down 8.1 percent, MAG Silver Corp, down 6.0 percent, and Seabridge Gold Inc, lower by 6.0 percent.

* On the TSX 108 issues rose and 117 fell as a 0.9-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 14 new highs and 3 new lows, with total volume of 195.9 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Encana Corp, Aurora Cannabis Inc and Crescent Point Energy Corp.

* The TSX's energy group <.SPTTEN> fell 0.62 points, or 0.4 percent, while the financials sector <.SPTTFS> climbed 1.28 points, or 0.4 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 1.38 percent, or $0.79, to $56.5 a barrel. Brent crude fell 1.11 percent, or $0.7, to $62.4 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 17.2 percent for the year.