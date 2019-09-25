Log in
S&P/TSX Composite index

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 09/25 04:58:26 pm
16784.29 PTS   -0.08%
06:04pTSX falls 0.08 percent to 16,784.29
RE
09/24TSX falls 0.41 percent to 16,798.33
RE
09/23Eight energy firms dropped from Canada's main equity index
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

TSX falls 0.08 percent to 16,784.29

09/25/2019 | 06:04pm EDT
A TMX Group sign, the company that runs the Toronto Stock Exchange, is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls  0.08 percent to 16,784.29



* Leading the index were Shopify Inc , up 6.9 percent, Hudbay Minerals Inc, up 3.9 percent, and Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd, higher by 3.7 percent.

* Lagging shares were Eldorado Gold Corp, down 8.1 percent, MAG Silver Corp, down 6.0 percent, and Seabridge Gold Inc, lower by 6.0 percent.

* On the TSX 108 issues rose and 117 fell as a 0.9-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 14 new highs and 3 new lows, with total volume of 195.9 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Encana CorpAurora Cannabis Inc and Crescent Point Energy Corp.

* The TSX's energy group <.SPTTEN> fell 0.62 points, or 0.4 percent, while the financials sector <.SPTTFS> climbed 1.28 points, or 0.4 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 1.38 percent, or $0.79, to $56.5 a barrel. Brent crude  fell 1.11 percent, or $0.7, to $62.4 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 17.2 percent for the year.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AURORA CANNABIS INC 0.64% 6.33 Delayed Quote.-7.23%
CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP -1.18% 5.88 Delayed Quote.43.72%
ELDORADO GOLD CORP -8.10% 10.89 Delayed Quote.196.25%
ENCANA CORP -0.64% 6.21 Delayed Quote.-20.69%
HUDBAY MINERALS INC 3.92% 5.3 Delayed Quote.-21.05%
MAG SILVER CORP -6.03% 15.44 Delayed Quote.64.30%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.08% 16784.29 Delayed Quote.17.99%
SEABRIDGE GOLD INC -5.96% 18.29 Delayed Quote.7.33%
SILVER - CAPE VERDE ESCUDO 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
WESDOME GOLD MINES LTD 3.65% 6.53 Delayed Quote.42.21%
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
SHOPIFY INC (US) 417.54 Delayed Quote.6.86%
HUDBAY MINERALS INC 5.3 Delayed Quote.3.92%
CANOPY GROWTH CORP 32.69 Delayed Quote.2.83%
METHANEX CORPORATION 47.22 Delayed Quote.2.76%
CRONOS GROUP INC 12.73 Delayed Quote.2.74%
YAMANA GOLD INC. 4.56 Delayed Quote.-5.00%
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. 13.25 Delayed Quote.-5.09%
KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION 6.83 Delayed Quote.-5.14%
MAG SILVER CORP 15.44 Delayed Quote.-6.03%
ELDORADO GOLD CORP 10.89 Delayed Quote.-8.10%
Heatmap :
