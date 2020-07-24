Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 07/24 05:10:25 pm
15997.06 PTS   -0.13%
TSX falls 0.13% to 15,997.06

07/24/2020 | 05:05pm EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.13 percent to 15,997.06 

* Leading the index were Yamana Gold Inc , up 9.3%, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp , up 5.6%, and Lundin Gold Inc , higher by 4.4%.

* Lagging shares were ECN Capital Corp , down 4.6%, Ero Copper Corp , down 3.6%, and Aurora Cannabis Inc , lower by 3.4%.

* On the TSX 72 issues rose and 146 fell as a 0.5-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 4 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 166.5 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Royal Bank Of Canada , Yamana Gold Inc  and Suncor Energy Inc.

* The TSX's energy group  fell 0.13 points, or 0.2%, while the financials sector slipped 2.52 points, or 0.9%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.66%, or $0.27, to $41.34 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 0.07%, or $0.03, to $43.34 [O/R]

* The TSX is off 6.2% for the year.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APHRIA INC. 0.15% 6.86 Delayed Quote.1.03%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. -3.45% 14 Delayed Quote.-56.69%
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. -3.85% 0.25 Delayed Quote.-51.85%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION -1.07% 22.12 Delayed Quote.-18.13%
CRONOS GROUP INC. -1.17% 8.48 Delayed Quote.-13.94%
ECN CAPITAL CORP. -4.61% 4.35 Delayed Quote.-4.80%
ERO COPPER CORP. -3.58% 16.7 Delayed Quote.-26.64%
HEXO CORP. 0.00% 0.95 Delayed Quote.-54.11%
LIBERTY HEALTH SCIENCES INC. 2.13% 0.48 Delayed Quote.-22.95%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.02% 43.31 Delayed Quote.-32.91%
LUNDIN GOLD INC. 4.36% 12.22 Delayed Quote.45.14%
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC. 2.29% 1.79 Delayed Quote.-45.14%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.13% 15997.06 Delayed Quote.-5.23%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. -2.69% 22.42 Delayed Quote.-45.86%
THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD. -1.25% 0.395 Delayed Quote.-46.67%
THE SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY, INC. -2.04% 0.24 Delayed Quote.-61.11%
TILRAY, INC. -3.13% 7.12 Delayed Quote.-57.09%
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP. 5.62% 71.93 Delayed Quote.76.24%
WTI 0.40% 41.24 Delayed Quote.-32.10%
YAMANA GOLD INC. 9.29% 8.47 Delayed Quote.56.03%
