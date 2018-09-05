Log in
TSX falls 0.15 percent, fourth straight drop

09/05/2018 | 10:18pm CEST
FILE PHOTO - A man walks past an old Toronto Stock Exchange sign in Toronto

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX fell 23.73 points, or 0.15 percent, to 16,137.57.

* Leading the index were Nevsun Resources Ltd , up 17.8 percent, Maxar Technologies Ltd , up 5.3 percent, and Loblaw Companies Ltd , higher by 4.6 percent.

* Lagging shares were Precision Drilling Corp , down 7.5 percent, Canada Goose Holdings Inc, down 7.3 percent, and BlackBerry Ltd, lower by 6.1 percent.

* On the TSX 79 issues advanced and 157 declined as a 0.5-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 5 new highs and 24 new lows, with total volume of 252.5 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc , Canopy Growth Corp  and Aphria Inc.

* The TSX's energy group  fell 1.54 points, or 0.79 percent, while the financials sector climbed 0.25 points, or 0.08 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 1.4 percent, or $0.98, to $68.89 a barrel. Brent crude  fell 1.05 percent, or $0.82, to $77.35 [O/R]

* The TSX is off 0.4 percent for the year.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf)
