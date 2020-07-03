Log in
TSX falls 0.16% to 15,596.75

07/03/2020 | 05:04pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Toronto Stock Exchange sign adorns a doorway at the Exchange Tower building in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.16 percent to 15,596.75 

* Leading the index were Cineplex Inc , up 7.5%, Ballard Power Systems Inc , up 4.9%, and Iamgold Corp , higher by 3.9%.

* Lagging shares were Ero Copper Corp , down 4.6%, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust, down 4.2%, and Artis Real Estate Investment Trust, lower by 3.8%.

* On the TSX 88 issues rose and 130 fell as a 0.7-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 5 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 61.2 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bank Of Nova Scotia , Toronto-dominion Bank  and Crescent Point Energy Corp.

* The TSX's energy group  fell 0.29 points, or 0.4%, while the financials sector slipped 0.21 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.81%, or $0.33, to $40.32 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.83%, or $0.36, to $42.78

* The TSX is off 8.6% for the year.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST -3.84% 7.52 Delayed Quote.-34.29%
BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC. 4.93% 24.71 Delayed Quote.153.77%
CINEPLEX INC. 7.46% 8.5 Delayed Quote.-76.63%
CRESCENT NV 0.00% 0.037 Delayed Quote.33.57%
CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP. 2.69% 2.29 Delayed Quote.-61.49%
H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST -4.16% 10.13 Delayed Quote.-49.91%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.21% 42.76 Delayed Quote.-36.24%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.16% 15596.75 Delayed Quote.-8.45%
WTI 0.05% 40.23 Delayed Quote.-35.64%
