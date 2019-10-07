- The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.17 percent to 16,421.82

- Leading the index were Westshore Terminals Investment Corp , up 7.0 percent, Secure Energy Services Inc , up 6.1 percent, and SNC-Lavalin Group Inc , higher by 3.9 percent.

- Lagging shares were Hexo Corp , down 6.6 percent, Aurora Cannabis Inc, down 5.8 percent, and Tourmaline Oil Corp, lower by 4.9 percent.

- On the TSX 103 issues rose and 127 fell as a 0.8-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 14 new highs and 7 new lows, with total volume of 154.5 million shares.

- The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc , Encana Corp and Enbridge Inc.

- The TSX's energy group fell 0.11 points, or 0.1 percent, while the financials sector slipped 0.20 points, or 0.1 percent.

- West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.15 percent, or $0.08, to $52.89 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.1 percent, or $0.06, to $58.43

- The TSX is up 14.7 percent for the year.