Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  S&P/TSX Composite index    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 10/07 04:44:14 pm
16421.75 PTS   -0.17%
06:05pTSX falls 0.17 percent to 16,421.82
RE
10/04TSX rises  0.49 percent to 16,449.35
RE
10/03TSX rises 0.36 percent to 16,369.03
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

TSX falls 0.17 percent to 16,421.82

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 06:05pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Toronto Stock Exchange sing is seen in Toronto

- The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls  0.17 percent to 16,421.82

- The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls  0.17 percent to 16,421.82

- Leading the index were Westshore Terminals Investment Corp , up 7.0 percent, Secure Energy Services Inc , up 6.1 percent, and SNC-Lavalin Group Inc , higher by 3.9 percent.

- Lagging shares were Hexo Corp , down 6.6 percent, Aurora Cannabis Inc, down 5.8 percent, and Tourmaline Oil Corp, lower by 4.9 percent.

- On the TSX 103 issues rose and 127 fell as a 0.8-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 14 new highs and 7 new lows, with total volume of 154.5 million shares.

- The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc , Encana Corp  and Enbridge Inc.

- The TSX's energy group  fell 0.11 points, or 0.1 percent, while the financials sector slipped 0.20 points, or 0.1 percent.

- West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.15 percent, or $0.08, to $52.89 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 0.1 percent, or $0.06, to $58.43

- The TSX is up 14.7 percent for the year.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
06:05pTSX falls 0.17 percent to 16,421.82
RE
10/04TSX rises  0.49 percent to 16,449.35
RE
10/03TSX rises 0.36 percent to 16,369.03
RE
10/02TSX falls  0.83 percent to 16,310.97
RE
10/01TSX falls  1.27 percent to 16,447.66
RE
09/30TSX falls 0.21 percent to 16,658.63
RE
09/27TSX falls 0.57 percent to 16,694.27
RE
09/26TSX rises 0.04 percent to 16,790.40
RE
09/25TSX falls 0.08 percent to 16,784.29
RE
09/24TSX falls 0.41 percent to 16,798.33
RE
More news
News of the components of S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
06:01pElement Fleet Management Updates Timing of Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call
GL
05:01pKEYERA : Announces Timing of 2019 Third Quarter Results Conference Call and Webc..
AQ
05:01pAGNICO EAGLE MINES : Achieves Commercial Production at the Amaruq Satellite Depo..
PR
04:31pFIRST CAPITAL REALTY : Board Approves REIT Conversion and Announces Special Meet..
AQ
04:29pAURORA CANNABIS : Most actively traded companies on the TSX
AQ
04:02pBOMBARDIER : Industry Flagship Global 7500 Jet Flies Farther Again with Another ..
PU
04:01pALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. : Announces Public Offering of Common Shares
AQ
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
WESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTMENT CORPORATION 20.33 Delayed Quote.6.83%
SECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC. 4.68 Delayed Quote.6.12%
WSP GLOBAL INC. 80 Delayed Quote.4.67%
SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC. 17.38 Delayed Quote.3.89%
TRICON CAPITAL GROUP INC. 10.48 Delayed Quote.3.35%
TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC 17.27 Delayed Quote.-4.32%
BAYTEX ENERGY CORP. 1.71 Delayed Quote.-4.47%
TOURMALINE OIL CORP. 11.15 Delayed Quote.-4.86%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 5.5 Delayed Quote.-5.82%
HEXO CORP. 5.06 Delayed Quote.-6.64%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group