Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  S&P/TSX Composite index    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX (0000)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofTweets

TSX falls 0.21 percent

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 10:17pm CEST
A man walks past an old Toronto Stock Exchange sign in Toronto

(Reuters) - The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX <.GSPTSE> fell 34.06 points, or 0.21 percent, to 16,296.97.

* Lagging shares were Husky Energy Inc , down 2.6 percent, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, down 2.5 percent, and Knight Therapeutics Inc, lower by 2.5 percent.

* Leading the index percentage gainers were Ivanhoe Mines Ltd, up 10.3 percent, Air Canada, up 8.3 percent, and Aurora Cannabis Inc, higher by 7.2 percent.

* On the TSX 126 issues advanced and 112 declined as a 1.1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 9 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 212.9 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Canopy Growth Corp and Aphria Inc.

* The TSX's energy group <.SPTTEN> rose 0.79 points, or 0.40 percent, while the financials sector <.SPTTFS> slipped 1.12 points, or -0.36 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 1.34 percent, or $0.89, to $67.32 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.43 percent, or $0.31, to $72.52 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 0.5 percent for the year.

(Reporting By Sinéad Carew)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CANADA 8.33% 26.78 Delayed Quote.-4.48%
APHRIA INC 0.00% 11.37 Delayed Quote.-39.20%
AURORA CANNABIS INC 7.23% 8.16 Delayed Quote.-32.29%
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT -2.51% 55.55 Delayed Quote.4.97%
CANOPY GROWTH CORP 2.53% 50.26 Delayed Quote.48.55%
HUSKY ENERGY INC. -2.57% 21.23 Delayed Quote.23.94%
IVANHOE MINES LTD 10.34% 2.24 Delayed Quote.-52.12%
KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS INC -2.46% 8.33 Delayed Quote.2.77%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.21% 16296.97 Delayed Quote.0.71%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
08/09Canada Goose shares jump on smaller-than-expected loss
RE
06/06Oil vs wild rice - Enbridge, opponents gear up final U.S. pipeline push
RE
06/06OIL VS WILD RICE : Enbridge, opponents gear up final U.S. pipeline push
RE
05/24TSX : Electric vehicles seen driving cobalt crunch by mid-2020s
RE
05/15TSX edges lower as NAFTA deal hopes ebb, gold prices drop
RE
05/11TSX gains on tepid jobs data, rise in gold prices
RE
05/10TMX : CEO says it is still in the running for Saudi Aramco listing
RE
05/10BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : More Than Doubles Sales -- Earnings Review
DJ
05/10TMX : Canada's TMX Group quarterly results beat estimates
RE
05/01TMX : Canada stock market back in business after rare shutdown
RE
More news
News of the components of S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
07:15pLOBLAW : President's Choice to participate in buck-a-beer for limited time
AQ
06:34pLOBLAW : President's Choice, the original low-cost, great tasting beer, kicks of..
AQ
06:02pMORNEAU SHEPELL : Declares August 2018 Cash Dividend
AQ
05:27pAimia accepts sweetened Air Canada bid for loyalty program
RE
05:19pARC RESOURCES LTD : . Confirms September 17, 2018 Dividend Amount
AQ
05:18pENERCARE : Announces Retirement of President and Chief Executive Officer and App..
AQ
05:18pAURORA CANNABIS : The Cannavore Wins Micron Waste Cannabis Digester Naming Conte..
AQ
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
IVANHOE MINES LTD 2.24 Delayed Quote.10.34%
AIR CANADA 26.78 Delayed Quote.8.33%
AURORA CANNABIS INC 8.16 Delayed Quote.7.23%
SEMAFO INC. 3.09 Delayed Quote.4.75%
ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC 6.85 Delayed Quote.4.58%
SHOPIFY INC (US) 173.93 Delayed Quote.-1.84%
METRO, INC. 41.85 Delayed Quote.-1.97%
KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS INC 8.33 Delayed Quote.-2.46%
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT 55.55 Delayed Quote.-2.51%
HUSKY ENERGY INC. 21.23 Delayed Quote.-2.57%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.