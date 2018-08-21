TSX falls 0.21 percent

* Lagging shares were Husky Energy Inc , down 2.6 percent, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, down 2.5 percent, and Knight Therapeutics Inc, lower by 2.5 percent.

* Leading the index percentage gainers were Ivanhoe Mines Ltd, up 10.3 percent, Air Canada, up 8.3 percent, and Aurora Cannabis Inc, higher by 7.2 percent.

* On the TSX 126 issues advanced and 112 declined as a 1.1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 9 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 212.9 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Canopy Growth Corp and Aphria Inc.

* The TSX's energy group <.SPTTEN> rose 0.79 points, or 0.40 percent, while the financials sector <.SPTTFS> slipped 1.12 points, or -0.36 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 1.34 percent, or $0.89, to $67.32 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.43 percent, or $0.31, to $72.52 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 0.5 percent for the year.

(Reporting By Sinéad Carew)