S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 07/12 04:20:01 pm
16488.12 PTS   -0.24%
TSX falls 0.24 percent to 16,488.12

07/12/2019 | 04:13pm EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

The Toronto Stock Exchange's  S&P/TSX fell 39.78 points, or 0.24 percent, to 16,488.12.

Leading the index were Nexgen Energy Ltd , up 10.5 percent, Aritzia Inc , up 7.1 percent, and Martinrea International Inc , higher by 4.9 percent.

Lagging shares were CannTrust Holdings Inc , down 17.3 percent, Canopy Growth Corp, down 8.0 percent, and Cronos Group Inc, lower by 6.2 percent.

On the TSX 117 issues rose and 114 fell as a 1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 9 new highs and 3 new lows, with total volume of 160.3 million shares.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc , Canntrust Holdings Inc  and Toronto-dominion Bank.

The TSX's energy group  fell 0.17 points, or 0.1 percent, while the financials sector slipped 0.84 points, or 0.3 percent.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.07 percent, or $0.04, to $60.24 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 0.42 percent, or $0.28, to $66.8.

The TSX is up 15.1 percent for the year.

Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD 2.31 Delayed Quote.10.53%
ARITZIA INC 17.55 Delayed Quote.7.08%
MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC 10.68 Delayed Quote.4.91%
HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC 22.06 Delayed Quote.4.75%
CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC 57.13 Delayed Quote.4.40%
HEXO CORP 6.33 Delayed Quote.-5.38%
AURORA CANNABIS INC 8.81 Delayed Quote.-5.98%
CRONOS GROUP INC 18.51 Delayed Quote.-6.23%
CANOPY GROWTH CORP 44.58 Delayed Quote.-7.99%
CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC 3.34 Delayed Quote.-17.33%
