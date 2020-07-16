TSX falls 0.24% to 16,024.50

* Leading the index were Intertape Polymer Group Inc , up 5.1%, Cineplex Inc , up 3.8%, and Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc , higher by 3.3%.

* Lagging shares were Ballard Power Systems Inc , down 6.3%, Aurora Cannabis Inc, down 5.3%, and First Quantum Minerals Ltd, lower by 4.0%.

* On the TSX 70 issues rose and 146 fell as a 0.5-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 9 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 174.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Air Canada , B2gold Corp and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.

* The TSX's energy group fell 0.91 points, or 1.2%, while the financials sector climbed 0.21 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 1.14%, or $0.47, to $40.73 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.94%, or $0.41, to $43.38 [O/R]

* The TSX is off 6.1% for the year.