S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 07/16 04:57:53 pm
16024.5 PTS   -0.24%
05:05pTSX falls 0.24% to 16,024.50
RE
07/15TSX rises 0.97% to 16,063.33
RE
07/15TSX futures edge up as oil prices gain
RE
TSX falls 0.24% to 16,024.50

07/16/2020 | 05:05pm EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.24 percent to 16,024.50 

* Leading the index were Intertape Polymer Group Inc , up 5.1%, Cineplex Inc , up 3.8%, and Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc , higher by 3.3%.

* Lagging shares were Ballard Power Systems Inc , down 6.3%, Aurora Cannabis Inc, down 5.3%, and First Quantum Minerals Ltd, lower by 4.0%.

* On the TSX 70 issues rose and 146 fell as a 0.5-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 9 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 174.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Air Canada , B2gold Corp  and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.

* The TSX's energy group  fell 0.91 points, or 1.2%, while the financials sector climbed 0.21 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 1.14%, or $0.47, to $40.73 a barrel. Brent crude  fell 0.94%, or $0.41, to $43.38 [O/R]

* The TSX is off 6.1% for the year.
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. 1.14% 18.59 Delayed Quote.0.27%
APHRIA INC. 0.29% 6.87 Delayed Quote.1.03%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. -5.26% 16.4 Delayed Quote.-51.97%
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. 1.79% 0.285 Delayed Quote.-48.15%
B2GOLD CORP. -1.58% 8.12 Delayed Quote.58.35%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 0.57% 24.62 Delayed Quote.-10.36%
CINEPLEX INC. 3.81% 8.73 Delayed Quote.-75.16%
CRONOS GROUP INC. -1.37% 9.35 Delayed Quote.-4.91%
HEXO CORP. 0.00% 1.01 Delayed Quote.-51.21%
LIBERTY HEALTH SCIENCES INC. -3.06% 0.475 Delayed Quote.-19.67%
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC. -3.70% 2.08 Delayed Quote.-32.29%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.24% 16024.5 Delayed Quote.-5.86%
THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD. -1.25% 0.395 Delayed Quote.-46.67%
THE SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY, INC. 1.96% 0.26 Delayed Quote.-59.52%
TILRAY, INC. -2.04% 7.68 Delayed Quote.-54.23%
WTI -0.66% 40.705 Delayed Quote.-34.03%
