S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 07/05 04:20:01 pm
16541.99 PTS   -0.28%
TSX falls 0.28 percent to 16,541.99
RE
07/04TSX rises 0.08 percent to 16,588.85
RE
07/03GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
News Summary

TSX falls 0.28 percent to 16,541.99

07/05/2019 | 04:06pm EDT
A man walks past an old Toronto Stock Exchange sign in Toronto

The Toronto Stock Exchange's  S&P/TSX <.GSPTSE> fell 46.86 points, or 0.28 percent, to 16,541.99.

Leading the index were Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund, up 4.7 percent, Gran Tierra Energy Inc , up 3.7 percent, and Bombardier Inc , higher by 2.7 percent.

Lagging shares were Russel Metals Inc, down 3.6 percent, NovaGold Resources Inc , down 3.3 percent, and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, lower by 3.0 percent.

On the TSX 91 issues rose and 139 fell as a 0.7-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 2 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 133.4 million shares.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Barrick Gold CorpToronto-dominion Bank and Bombardier Inc.

The TSX's energy group <.SPTTEN> fell 0.43 points, or 0.3 percent, while the financials sector <.SPTTFS> climbed 0.20 points, or 0.1 percent.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.47 percent, or $0.27, to $57.61 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 1.56 percent, or $0.99, to $64.29 [O/R]

The TSX is up 15.5 percent for the year.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRICK GOLD CORP -2.09% 20.67 Delayed Quote.14.49%
BOMBARDIER, INC. 2.70% 2.28 Delayed Quote.8.87%
CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND 4.61% 10.23 Delayed Quote.-6.77%
NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. -3.45% 7.28 Delayed Quote.37.45%
RUSSEL METALS INC -3.57% 21.05 Delayed Quote.5.39%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.32% 16541.99 Delayed Quote.15.82%
TORONTO-DOMINION BANK -0.11% 77.65 Delayed Quote.14.26%
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP -2.97% 30.66 Delayed Quote.18.57%
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND 10.22 Delayed Quote.4.61%
GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC 1.97 Delayed Quote.3.14%
BOMBARDIER, INC. 2.28 Delayed Quote.2.70%
OCEANAGOLD CORP 3.44 Delayed Quote.2.38%
BIRCHCLIFF ENERGY LTD. 2.68 Delayed Quote.2.29%
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION 34.3 Delayed Quote.-2.78%
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP 30.66 Delayed Quote.-2.97%
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS 11.73 Delayed Quote.-2.98%
NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. 7.27 Delayed Quote.-3.45%
RUSSEL METALS INC 21.06 Delayed Quote.-3.57%
