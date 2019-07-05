TSX falls 0.28 percent to 16,541.99

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX <.GSPTSE> fell 46.86 points, or 0.28 percent, to 16,541.99.

Leading the index were Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund, up 4.7 percent, Gran Tierra Energy Inc , up 3.7 percent, and Bombardier Inc , higher by 2.7 percent.

Lagging shares were Russel Metals Inc, down 3.6 percent, NovaGold Resources Inc , down 3.3 percent, and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, lower by 3.0 percent.

On the TSX 91 issues rose and 139 fell as a 0.7-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 2 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 133.4 million shares.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Barrick Gold Corp, Toronto-dominion Bank and Bombardier Inc.

The TSX's energy group <.SPTTEN> fell 0.43 points, or 0.3 percent, while the financials sector <.SPTTFS> climbed 0.20 points, or 0.1 percent.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.47 percent, or $0.27, to $57.61 a barrel. Brent crude rose 1.56 percent, or $0.99, to $64.29 [O/R]

The TSX is up 15.5 percent for the year.