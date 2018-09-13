Log in
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
TSX falls 0.29 percent

09/13/2018
A man walks past an old Toronto Stock Exchange sign in Toronto

(Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX fell 47.31 points, or 0.29 percent, to 16,001.71.

* Lagging shares were Dollarama Inc , down 17.2 percent, Aphria Inc, down 16.9 percent, and Canopy Growth Corp, lower by 13.6 percent.

* Leading percentage gainers were ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc , up 6.8 percent, Lucara Diamond Corp , up 6.4 percent, and Tourmaline Oil Corp  , higher by 4.6 percent.

* On the TSX 97 issues advanced and 136 declined as a 0.7-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 6 new highs and 9 new lows, with total volume of 221.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc , Aphria Inc  and Canopy Growth Corp.

* The TSX's energy group  fell 0.52 points, or 0.28 percent, while the financials sector climbed 0.18 points, or 0.06 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 2.25 percent, or $1.57, to $68.79 a barrel. Brent crude  fell 1.76 percent, or $1.4, to $78.34.

* The TSX is off 1.3 percent for the year.

(Reporting By Sinéad Carew)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP 0.39% 35.94 Delayed Quote.11.81%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.57% 26145.99 Delayed Quote.5.18%
HUDSON'S BAY CO -3.07% 11.05 Delayed Quote.1.06%
LINAMAR CORPORATION 4.48% 61.06 Delayed Quote.-24.53%
NASDAQ 100 0.98% 7561.6865 Delayed Quote.17.07%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.75% 8013.7102 Delayed Quote.15.22%
S&P 500 0.53% 2904.19 Real-time Quote.8.01%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.29% 16001.71 Delayed Quote.-0.99%
WAL-MART STORES -0.89% 95.12 Delayed Quote.-2.82%
