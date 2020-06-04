Log in
TSX falls 0.3% to 15,527.87

06/04/2020 | 05:06pm EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.30 percent to 15,527.87 

Leading the index were Secure Energy Services Inc , up 28.0%, Shawcor Ltd , up 16.1%, and Methanex Corp , higher by 9.1%.

Lagging shares were First Quantum Minerals Ltd , down 4.6%, Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd, down 4.0%, and Shopify Inc, lower by 3.6%.

On the TSX 125 issues rose and 101 fell as a 1.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There was 1 new high and no new lows, with total volume of 299.5 million shares.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Air Canada , Canadian Natural Resources Ltd  and Bombardier Inc.

The TSX's energy group  rose 1.15 points, or 1.4%, while the financials sector climbed 0.07 points, or 0.0%.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.11%, or $0.04, to $37.33 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 0.33%, or $0.13, to $39.92 [O/R]

The TSX is off 9% for the year.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOMBARDIER INC. 2.11% 0.485 Delayed Quote.-75.39%
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED 0.81% 27.41 Delayed Quote.-35.26%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.73% 39.92 Delayed Quote.-40.09%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.30% 15527.87 Delayed Quote.-8.72%
SECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC. 28.00% 1.6 Delayed Quote.-75.30%
SHAWCOR LTD. 16.11% 2.09 Delayed Quote.-85.63%
WTI 0.94% 37.273 Delayed Quote.-39.39%
