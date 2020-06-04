TSX falls 0.3% to 15,527.87

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.30 percent to 15,527.87

Leading the index were Secure Energy Services Inc , up 28.0%, Shawcor Ltd , up 16.1%, and Methanex Corp , higher by 9.1%.

Lagging shares were First Quantum Minerals Ltd , down 4.6%, Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd, down 4.0%, and Shopify Inc, lower by 3.6%.

On the TSX 125 issues rose and 101 fell as a 1.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There was 1 new high and no new lows, with total volume of 299.5 million shares.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Air Canada , Canadian Natural Resources Ltd and Bombardier Inc.

The TSX's energy group rose 1.15 points, or 1.4%, while the financials sector climbed 0.07 points, or 0.0%.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.11%, or $0.04, to $37.33 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.33%, or $0.13, to $39.92 [O/R]

The TSX is off 9% for the year.