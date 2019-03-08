Log in
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 03/08 04:14:01 pm
15996.21 PTS   -0.38%
04:08pTSX falls 0.38 percent
RE
03/07TSX falls as financial, material stocks drag
RE
03/06TSX rises 0.03 percent
RE
TSX falls 0.38 percent

03/08/2019 | 04:08pm EST
A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

The Toronto Stock Exchange's  S&P/TSX fell 60.30 points, or 0.38 percent, to 15,996.21.

Leading the index were Alacer Gold Corp, up 13.5 percent, Iamgold Corp, up 10.7 percent, and MAG Silver Corp, higher by 8.5 percent.

Lagging shares were Enghouse Systems Ltd, down 8.7 percent, Ivanhoe Mines Ltd, down 5.8 percent, and Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp, lower by 5.8 percent.

On the TSX 87 issues rose and 150 fell as a 0.6-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 7 new highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 255.3 million shares.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Suncor Energy Inc and Encana Corp.

The TSX's energy group fell 3.37 points, or 2.2 percent, while the financials sector slipped 0.69 points, or 0.2 percent.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.99 percent, or $0.56, to $56.1 a barrel. Brent crude  fell 0.74 percent, or $0.49, to $65.81

The TSX is up 11.7 percent for the year.
ChangeLast1st jan.
AURORA CANNABIS INC 1.76% 10.37 Delayed Quote.56.19%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.36% 16000.19 Delayed Quote.12.35%
YAMANA GOLD INC. 7.23% 3.56 Delayed Quote.3.43%
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
ALACER GOLD CORP 3.68 Delayed Quote.13.23%
IAMGOLD CORP 4.855 Delayed Quote.10.84%
MAG SILVER CORP 13.785 Delayed Quote.8.20%
YAMANA GOLD INC. 3.56 Delayed Quote.7.23%
CANFOR CORPORATION 14.7 Delayed Quote.6.52%
FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD 8.5 Delayed Quote.-4.39%
BIRCHCLIFF ENERGY LTD. 3.44 Delayed Quote.-4.71%
IVANHOE MINES LTD 3.23 Delayed Quote.-5.83%
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION 30.04 Delayed Quote.-5.95%
ENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LIMITED 35.1 Delayed Quote.-8.47%
