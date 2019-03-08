TSX falls 0.38 percent

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX fell 60.30 points, or 0.38 percent, to 15,996.21.

Leading the index were Alacer Gold Corp, up 13.5 percent, Iamgold Corp, up 10.7 percent, and MAG Silver Corp, higher by 8.5 percent.

Lagging shares were Enghouse Systems Ltd, down 8.7 percent, Ivanhoe Mines Ltd, down 5.8 percent, and Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp, lower by 5.8 percent.

On the TSX 87 issues rose and 150 fell as a 0.6-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 7 new highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 255.3 million shares.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Suncor Energy Inc and Encana Corp.

The TSX's energy group fell 3.37 points, or 2.2 percent, while the financials sector slipped 0.69 points, or 0.2 percent.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.99 percent, or $0.56, to $56.1 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.74 percent, or $0.49, to $65.81

The TSX is up 11.7 percent for the year.