TSX falls 0.45 percent

Leading the index were ARC Resources Ltd, up 8.0 percent, Eldorado Gold Corp, up 5.7 percent, and Semafo Inc , higher by 5.3 percent.

Lagging shares were Cronos Group Inc, down 8.3 percent, Linamar Corp, down 7.6 percent, and First Quantum Minerals Ltd, lower by 5.3 percent.

On the TSX 87 issues rose and 144 fell as a 0.6-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 13 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 211.5 million shares.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Suncor Energy Inc and Barrick Gold Corp.

The TSX's energy group fell 1.35 points, or 0.92 percent, while the financials sector slipped 1.08 points, or -0.37 percent.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.17 percent, or $0.09, to $52.73 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.8 percent, or $0.49, to $62.12 [O/R]

The TSX is up 9.1 percent for the year.

