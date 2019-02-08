Log in
S&P/TSX Composite index

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX (0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 02/08 04:55:08 pm
15633.33 PTS   -0.45%
TSX falls 0.45 percent

02/08/2019 | 05:09pm EST
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX fell 70.03 points, or 0.45 percent, to 15,633.33.

Leading the index were ARC Resources Ltd, up 8.0 percent, Eldorado Gold Corp, up 5.7 percent, and Semafo Inc , higher by 5.3 percent.

Lagging shares were Cronos Group Inc, down 8.3 percent, Linamar Corp, down 7.6 percent, and First Quantum Minerals Ltd, lower by 5.3 percent.

On the TSX 87 issues rose and 144 fell as a 0.6-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 13 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 211.5 million shares.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Suncor Energy Inc and Barrick Gold Corp.

The TSX's energy group fell 1.35 points, or 0.92 percent, while the financials sector slipped 1.08 points, or -0.37 percent.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.17 percent, or $0.09, to $52.73 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 0.8 percent, or $0.49, to $62.12 [O/R]

The TSX is up 9.1 percent for the year.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch)
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.25% 25106.33 Delayed Quote.7.90%
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION 0.39% 111.42 Delayed Quote.11.90%
NASDAQ 100 0.12% 6913.1299 Delayed Quote.9.08%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.14% 7298.1981 Delayed Quote.9.84%
S&P 500 0.07% 2707.88 Delayed Quote.8.97%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.45% 15633.33 Delayed Quote.9.64%
SAPUTO INC. 0.34% 41.37 Delayed Quote.5.21%
