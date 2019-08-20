* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.56 percent to 16,213.31

* Leading the index were Iamgold Corp , up 7.1 percent, Birchcliff Energy Ltd , up 6.3 percent, and Torex Gold Resources Inc , higher by 5.2 percent.

* Lagging shares were Precision Drilling Corp , down 5.8 percent, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd, down 5.0 percent, and BRP Inc, lower by 5.0 percent.

* On the TSX 88 issues rose and 146 fell as a 0.6-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 14 new highs and 5 new lows, with total volume of 164.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Barrick Gold Corp , Encana Corp and Bombardier Inc.

* The TSX's energy group fell 1.56 points, or 1.2 percent, while the financials sector slipped 3.07 points, or 1.0 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.05 percent, or $0.03, to $56.18 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.28 percent, or $0.17, to $59.91.

* The TSX is up 13.2 percent for the year.