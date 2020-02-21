TSX falls 0.56% to 17,843.53

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.56 percent to 17,843.53

Leading the index were Eldorado Gold Corp , up 30.5%, Altus Group Ltd , up 7.1%, and MAG Silver Corp , higher by 6.9%.

Lagging shares were CCL Industries Inc , down 17.5%, Teck Resources Ltd, down 15.4%, and Enerflex Ltd, lower by 14.4%.

On the TSX 66 issues rose and 159 fell as a 0.4-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 34 new highs and 9 new lows, with total volume of 270.8 million shares.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc , Teck Resources Ltd and Eldorado Gold Corp.

The TSX's energy group fell 2.40 points, or 1.8%, while the financials sector slipped 1.04 points, or 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 1.04%, or $0.56, to $53.32 a barrel. Brent crude fell 1.6% , or $0.95, to $58.36 [O/R]

The TSX is up 4.6% for the year.