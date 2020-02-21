Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  S&P/TSX Composite index    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 02/21 04:20:01 pm
17843.53 PTS   -0.56%
04:18pTSX falls 0.56% to 17,843.53
RE
02/20TSX rises 0.1% to 17,944.06
RE
02/20TSX futures flat as virus fears offset China's efforts to boost economy
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

TSX falls 0.56% to 17,843.53

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 04:18pm EST
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.56 percent to 17,843.53 

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.56 percent to 17,843.53 

Leading the index were Eldorado Gold Corp , up 30.5%, Altus Group Ltd , up 7.1%, and MAG Silver Corp , higher by 6.9%.

Lagging shares were CCL Industries Inc , down 17.5%, Teck Resources Ltd, down 15.4%, and Enerflex Ltd, lower by 14.4%.

On the TSX 66 issues rose and 159 fell as a 0.4-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 34 new highs and 9 new lows, with total volume of 270.8 million shares.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc , Teck Resources Ltd  and Eldorado Gold Corp.

The TSX's energy group  fell 2.40 points, or 1.8%, while the financials sector slipped 1.04 points, or 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 1.04%, or $0.56, to $53.32 a barrel. Brent crude  fell 1.6% , or $0.95, to $58.36 [O/R]

The TSX is up 4.6% for the year.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTUS GROUP LIMITED 7.09% 47.59 Delayed Quote.17.07%
ELDORADO GOLD CORPORATION 31.00% 13.1 Delayed Quote.-4.12%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.32% 58.36 Delayed Quote.-12.65%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.56% 17843.53 Delayed Quote.4.60%
SILVER 0.44% 18.489854 Delayed Quote.3.20%
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED -15.45% 14.45 Delayed Quote.-21.63%
WTI -0.30% 53.32 Delayed Quote.-15.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
04:18pTSX falls 0.56% to 17,843.53
RE
02/20TSX rises 0.1% to 17,944.06
RE
02/20TSX futures flat as virus fears offset China's efforts to boost economy
RE
02/19TSX rises 0.38% to 17,925.36
RE
02/18TSX rises 0.06% to 17,858.34
RE
02/14TSX rises 0.15% to 17,848.36
RE
02/13Jump in coronavirus cases halts stock rally; dollar gains
RE
02/13Jump in coronavirus cases halts stock rally; dollar gains
RE
02/12Stocks gain as China says fewer new coronavirus cases
RE
02/12Stocks gain as China says fewer new coronavirus cases
RE
More news
News of the components of S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
04:00pROYAL BANK OF CANADA : RBC Global Asset Management Inc. lowers administration fe..
AQ
03:15pGILDAN ACTIVEWEAR : 2019 Annual Report Available Online
AQ
03:02pROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Plans to Roll out U.S. Online Bank -- 2nd Update
DJ
02:18pTECK RESOURCES : Alice Munro among Nobel prizewinners urging Trudeau to deny oil..
AQ
12:15pBrookfield Announces Redemption of Its 5.30% Notes Due March 1, 2021
GL
12:06pSPIN MASTER : to turn 'Paw Patrol' into first of multiple feature films
AQ
11:14aCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : The latest on protests across Canada in support of a..
AQ
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
ELDORADO GOLD CORPORATION 13.1 Delayed Quote.31.00%
ALTUS GROUP LIMITED 47.59 Delayed Quote.7.09%
IAMGOLD CORPORATION 4.15 Delayed Quote.6.96%
MAG SILVER CORP. 15.09 Delayed Quote.6.79%
PRETIUM RESOURCES INC. 10.34 Delayed Quote.6.16%
BOMBARDIER INC. 1.25 Delayed Quote.-10.71%
HUDBAY MINERALS INC. 3.76 Delayed Quote.-12.76%
ENERFLEX LTD. 8.51 Delayed Quote.-14.30%
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED 14.45 Delayed Quote.-15.45%
CCL INDUSTRIES INC. 47.35 Delayed Quote.-17.06%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group