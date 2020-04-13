Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  S&P/TSX Composite index    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 04/13 05:09:05 pm
14075.94 PTS   -0.64%
05:04pTSX falls 0.64% to 14,075.94
RE
04/09Canada's TSX notches biggest weekly gain since 2009
RE
04/09TSX rises 1.73% to 14,166.63
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

TSX falls 0.64% to 14,075.94

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/13/2020 | 05:04pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.64 percent to 14,075.94 

* Leading the index were Eldorado Gold Corp <ELD.TO?>, up 12.0%, Sandstorm Gold Ltd? , up 11.6%, and Torex Gold Resources Inc? , higher by 10.7%.

* Lagging shares were Aurora Cannabis Inc?? , down 13.1%, Cineplex Inc?, down 11.1%, and MTY Food Group Inc?, lower by 8.6%.

* On the TSX 84 issues rose and 145 fell as a 0.6-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 5 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 326.4 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc , Toronto-dominion Bank  and Yamana Gold Inc.

* The TSX's energy group  fell 0.53 points, or 0.8%, while the financials sector slipped 7.07 points, or 2.8%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 1.49%, or $0.34, to $22.42 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 1.11%, or $0.35, to $31.83 [O/R]

* The TSX is off 17.5% for the year.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:04pTSX falls 0.64% to 14,075.94
RE
04/09Canada's TSX notches biggest weekly gain since 2009
RE
04/09TSX rises 1.73% to 14,166.63
RE
04/08TSX rises 2.29% to 13,925.71
RE
04/07TSX rises 0.16% to 13,614.14
RE
04/06TSX rises 5.06% to 13,592.70
RE
04/03TSX falls 1.22% to 12,938.30
RE
04/02TSX rises 1.72% to 13,097.84
RE
04/01TSX, Canadian dollar start new quarter defensively as coronavirus hurts econo..
RE
04/01TSX falls on signs of economic duress from coronavirus outbreak
RE
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION 0.54 Delayed Quote.12.50%
ELDORADO GOLD CORPORATION 12.11 Delayed Quote.12.03%
SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. 9.07 Delayed Quote.11.56%
TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC. 15.18 Delayed Quote.10.72%
B2GOLD CORP. 6.36 Delayed Quote.10.42%
TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD. 0.66 Delayed Quote.-8.33%
FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD. 3.44 Delayed Quote.-8.51%
MTY FOOD GROUP INC. 21.73 Delayed Quote.-8.58%
CINEPLEX INC. 12.04 Delayed Quote.-11.08%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 1.06 Delayed Quote.-13.11%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group