TSX falls 0.75% to 14,884.85

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.75 percent to 14,884.85

Leading the index were Lightspeed POS Inc , up 37.8%, Aurora Cannabis Inc , up 35.3%, and Cronos Group Inc , higher by 11%.

Lagging shares were Cineplex Inc , down 13.9%, Ivanhoe Mines Ltd, down 5.4%, and First Quantum Minerals Ltd, lower by 5.0%.

On the TSX 85 issues rose and 142 fell as a 0.6-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 3 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 289.0 million shares.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Sun Life Financial Inc , Manulife Financial Corp and Bombardier Inc.

The TSX's energy group fell 1.64 points, or 2.0%, while the financials sector slipped 2.29 points, or 1.0%.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 1.25%, or $0.42, to $33.91 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.81%, or $0.29, to $36.04 [O/R]

The TSX is off 12.8% for the year.