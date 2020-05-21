Log in
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 05/21 05:27:29 pm
14884.85 PTS   -0.75%
05:25pTSX falls 0.75% to 14,884.85
RE
05/20TSX rises 0.75% to 14,997.63
RE
05/19TSX rises 1.68% to 14,885.48
RE
TSX falls 0.75% to 14,884.85

05/21/2020 | 05:25pm EDT
A man walks past an old Toronto Stock Exchange sign in Toronto

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.75 percent to 14,884.85 

Leading the index were Lightspeed POS Inc , up 37.8%, Aurora Cannabis Inc , up 35.3%, and Cronos Group Inc , higher by 11%.

Lagging shares were Cineplex Inc , down 13.9%, Ivanhoe Mines Ltd, down 5.4%, and First Quantum Minerals Ltd, lower by 5.0%.

On the TSX 85 issues rose and 142 fell as a 0.6-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 3 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 289.0 million shares.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Sun Life Financial Inc , Manulife Financial Corp  and Bombardier Inc.

The TSX's energy group  fell 1.64 points, or 2.0%, while the financials sector slipped 2.29 points, or 1.0%.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 1.25%, or $0.42, to $33.91 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 0.81%, or $0.29, to $36.04 [O/R]

The TSX is off 12.8% for the year.
ChangeLast1st jan.
APHRIA INC. 8.93% 5.49 Delayed Quote.-25.66%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 35.32% 24.1 Delayed Quote.-46.80%
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. -1.15% 0.43 Delayed Quote.-19.44%
BOMBARDIER INC. -3.00% 0.485 Delayed Quote.-74.09%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 7.81% 25.39 Delayed Quote.-13.77%
CRONOS GROUP INC. 10.98% 8.59 Delayed Quote.-22.37%
GOLD -1.19% 1726.6 Delayed Quote.15.07%
HEXO CORP. 8.96% 0.73 Delayed Quote.-67.63%
IVANHOE MINES LTD. -5.39% 2.81 Delayed Quote.-30.12%
LIBERTY HEALTH SCIENCES INC. 1.03% 0.49 Delayed Quote.-20.49%
LIGHTSPEED POS INC. 37.82% 34.18 Delayed Quote.-31.24%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.34% 35.93 Delayed Quote.-47.67%
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION -0.12% 16.15 Delayed Quote.-38.66%
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC. 1.86% 2.19 Delayed Quote.-32.60%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.75% 14884.85 Delayed Quote.-12.11%
SILVER -2.13% 17.0935 Delayed Quote.-2.47%
THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD. -6.52% 0.43 Delayed Quote.-38.67%
THE SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY, INC. 0.00% 0.29 Delayed Quote.-52.38%
TILRAY, INC. 19.82% 9.6455 Delayed Quote.-53.01%
WTI 1.10% 33.895 Delayed Quote.-48.45%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 24.1 Delayed Quote.35.32%
CRONOS GROUP INC. 8.59 Delayed Quote.10.98%
HEXO CORP. 0.73 Delayed Quote.8.96%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 25.39 Delayed Quote.7.81%
OVINTIV INC. 11.46 Delayed Quote.6.80%
SECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC. 1.2 Delayed Quote.-4.76%
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS 8.2 Delayed Quote.-4.98%
IVANHOE MINES LTD. 2.81 Delayed Quote.-5.39%
BIRCHCLIFF ENERGY LTD. 1.42 Delayed Quote.-7.79%
CINEPLEX INC. 11.71 Delayed Quote.-13.90%
