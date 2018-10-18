Log in
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
10/18 10:40:40 pm
15404.13 PTS   -0.81%
09/28 LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/17 GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/12 Canadian miner New Gold explores sale, sources say
RE
TSX falls 0.81 percent

10/18/2018 | 10:41pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: The Toronto Stock Exchange sing is seen in Toronto

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX fell 125.77 points, or 0.81 percent, to 15,404.13.

Leading the index were Interfor Corp , up 6.5 percent, Barrick Gold Corp , up 4.4 percent, and Atco Ltd  , higher by 4.1 percent.

Lagging shares were Trican Well Service Ltd , down 6.7 percent, Birchcliff Energy Ltd, down 6.6 percent, and Alamos Gold Inc, lower by 5.8 percent.

On the TSX 68 issues rose and 173 fell as a 0.4-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 2 new highs and 22 new lows, with total volume of 268.3 million shares.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc , Aphria Inc  and Bombardier Inc.

The TSX's energy group  fell 2.74 points, or 1.54 percent, while the financial sector slipped 2.87 points, or about 1 percent.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 1.45 percent, or $1.01, to $68.74 a barrel. Brent crude  fell 0.89 percent, or $0.71, to $79.34 [O/R]

The TSX is off 5 percent for the year.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch)
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.27% 25379.45 Delayed Quote.2.15%
NASDAQ 100 -2.23% 7116.0883 Delayed Quote.11.89%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.06% 7485.1387 Delayed Quote.8.60%
S&P 500 -1.44% 2768.79 Real-time Quote.3.50%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.81% 15404.13 Delayed Quote.-4.90%
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
INTERFOR CORP 16.35 Delayed Quote.6.51%
BARRICK GOLD CORP 17.26 Delayed Quote.4.35%
ATCO LTD. 36.47 Delayed Quote.4.05%
KINAXIS INC 90.37 Delayed Quote.3.74%
WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD. 63.72 Delayed Quote.3.68%
BOMBARDIER, INC. 3.71 Delayed Quote.-5.60%
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION 5.47 Delayed Quote.-5.85%
ALAMOS GOLD INC 5.96 Delayed Quote.-5.85%
BIRCHCLIFF ENERGY LTD. 4.5 Delayed Quote.-6.64%
TRICAN WELL SERVICE LTD 1.94 Delayed Quote.-6.73%
