TSX falls 0.81 percent

Leading the index were Interfor Corp , up 6.5 percent, Barrick Gold Corp , up 4.4 percent, and Atco Ltd , higher by 4.1 percent.

Lagging shares were Trican Well Service Ltd , down 6.7 percent, Birchcliff Energy Ltd, down 6.6 percent, and Alamos Gold Inc, lower by 5.8 percent.

On the TSX 68 issues rose and 173 fell as a 0.4-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 2 new highs and 22 new lows, with total volume of 268.3 million shares.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc , Aphria Inc and Bombardier Inc.

The TSX's energy group fell 2.74 points, or 1.54 percent, while the financial sector slipped 2.87 points, or about 1 percent.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 1.45 percent, or $1.01, to $68.74 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.89 percent, or $0.71, to $79.34 [O/R]

The TSX is off 5 percent for the year.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch)