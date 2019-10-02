Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  S&P/TSX Composite index    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 10/02 04:20:01 pm
16310.97 PTS   -0.83%
04:12pTSX falls  0.83 percent to 16,310.97
RE
10/01TSX falls  1.27 percent to 16,447.66
RE
09/30TSX falls 0.21 percent to 16,658.63
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

TSX falls  0.83 percent to 16,310.97

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 04:12pm EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

- The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls  0.83 percent to 16,310.97

- The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls  0.83 percent to 16,310.97

- Leading the index were Stars Group Inc , up 30.8 percent, Winpak Ltd , up 8.4 percent, and Alacer Gold Corp , higher by 5.4 percent.

- Lagging shares were First Quantum Minerals Ltd, down 7.7 percent, Tourmaline Oil Corp , down 6.5 percent, and Exchange Income Corp, lower by 5.4 percent.

- On the TSX 76 issues rose and 151 fell as a 0.5-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 2 new highs and 12 new lows, with total volume of 218.0 million shares.

- The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc , Bombardier Inc  and Encana Corp.

- The TSX's energy group <.SPTTEN> fell 3.10 points, or 2.3 percent, while the financials sector <.SPTTFS> slipped 4.78 points, or 1.5 percent.

- West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 1.88 percent, or $1.01, to $52.61 a barrel. Brent crude  fell 2.22 percent, or $1.31, to $57.58 [O/R]

- The TSX is up 13.9 percent for the year.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALACER GOLD CORP. 5.35% 5.51 Delayed Quote.107.54%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 2.21% 5.56 Delayed Quote.-19.76%
BOMBARDIER INC. -2.50% 1.56 Delayed Quote.-21.18%
EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION -5.36% 38.52 Delayed Quote.46.57%
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS -7.69% 9.96 Delayed Quote.-2.26%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.83% 16310.97 Delayed Quote.16.56%
THE STARS GROUP INC. 30.81% 26.49 Delayed Quote.-10.16%
TOURMALINE OIL CORP. -6.52% 11.76 Delayed Quote.-25.91%
WINPAK LTD. 8.40% 46.69 Delayed Quote.-8.08%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
04:12pTSX falls  0.83 percent to 16,310.97
RE
10/01TSX falls  1.27 percent to 16,447.66
RE
09/30TSX falls 0.21 percent to 16,658.63
RE
09/27TSX falls 0.57 percent to 16,694.27
RE
09/26TSX rises 0.04 percent to 16,790.40
RE
09/25TSX falls 0.08 percent to 16,784.29
RE
09/24TSX falls 0.41 percent to 16,798.33
RE
09/23Eight energy firms dropped from Canada's main equity index
RE
09/23TSX falls 0.19 percent to 16,867.20
RE
09/20TSX rises 0.25 percent to 16,899.69
RE
More news
News of the components of S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
04:04pLOBLAW : Ceci est un communiqué de presse à propos des produits sans nom(MD) Sim..
PU
03:46pCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : Unifor Affiliated CNTL Drivers Ratify New Collective..
AQ
03:46pUnifor Affiliated CNTL Drivers Ratify New Collective Agreement
GL
03:39pSTANTEC : Dr. Krista Barfoot joins Stantec's environmental services practice
PU
02:57pIGM FINANCIAL INC. : Announces September 2019 Investment Fund Sales and Total As..
AQ
02:44pBLACKBERRY : Announces 2019 Partner of the Year Award Winners
PU
02:17pSUN LIFE FINANCIAL : is proud title sponsor of the Toronto Raptors Training Camp..
AQ
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
THE STARS GROUP INC. 26.49 Delayed Quote.30.81%
WINPAK LTD. 46.69 Delayed Quote.8.40%
ALACER GOLD CORP. 5.51 Delayed Quote.5.35%
TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD. 0.64 Delayed Quote.4.92%
KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD. 61.84 Delayed Quote.4.04%
PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION 1.43 Delayed Quote.-5.92%
KELT EXPLORATION LTD. 3.05 Delayed Quote.-6.15%
TOURMALINE OIL CORP. 11.76 Delayed Quote.-6.52%
NUVISTA ENERGY LTD. 2.19 Delayed Quote.-6.81%
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS 9.96 Delayed Quote.-7.69%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group