- The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.83 percent to 16,310.97

- Leading the index were Stars Group Inc , up 30.8 percent, Winpak Ltd , up 8.4 percent, and Alacer Gold Corp , higher by 5.4 percent.

- Lagging shares were First Quantum Minerals Ltd, down 7.7 percent, Tourmaline Oil Corp , down 6.5 percent, and Exchange Income Corp, lower by 5.4 percent.

- On the TSX 76 issues rose and 151 fell as a 0.5-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 2 new highs and 12 new lows, with total volume of 218.0 million shares.

- The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc , Bombardier Inc and Encana Corp.

- The TSX's energy group <.SPTTEN> fell 3.10 points, or 2.3 percent, while the financials sector <.SPTTFS> slipped 4.78 points, or 1.5 percent.

- West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 1.88 percent, or $1.01, to $52.61 a barrel. Brent crude fell 2.22 percent, or $1.31, to $57.58 [O/R]

- The TSX is up 13.9 percent for the year.