TSX falls 0.84% to 15,701.33

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.84 percent to 15,701.33

* Leading the index were Ballard Power Systems Inc , up 16.5%, OceanaGold Corp , up 8.2%, and NovaGold Resources Inc , higher by 7.3%.

* Lagging shares were MTY Food Group Inc , down 10.1%, Shawcor Ltd, down 8.9%, and Bombardier Inc, lower by 7.9%.

* On the TSX 71 issues rose and 158 fell as a 0.4-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 3 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 362.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canadian Natural Resources Ltd , Bombardier Inc and Tourmaline Oil Corp.

* The TSX's energy group fell 3.88 points, or 4.2%, while the financials sector slipped 4.86 points, or 1.8%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.31%, or $0.12, to $39.06 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.1%, or $0.04, to $41.22 [O/R]

* The TSX is off 8% for the year.