S&P/TSX Composite index

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 06/10 04:46:02 pm
15701.33 PTS   -0.84%
05:05pTSX falls 0.84% to 15,701.33
RE
06/09TSX falls 0.88% to 15,833.74
RE
06/09TSX futures fall on weaker oil prices
RE
TSX falls 0.84% to 15,701.33

06/10/2020 | 05:05pm EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.84 percent to 15,701.33 

* Leading the index were Ballard Power Systems Inc , up 16.5%, OceanaGold Corp , up 8.2%, and NovaGold Resources Inc , higher by 7.3%.

* Lagging shares were MTY Food Group Inc , down 10.1%, Shawcor Ltd, down 8.9%, and Bombardier Inc, lower by 7.9%.

* On the TSX 71 issues rose and 158 fell as a 0.4-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 3 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 362.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canadian Natural Resources Ltd , Bombardier Inc  and Tourmaline Oil Corp.

* The TSX's energy group  fell 3.88 points, or 4.2%, while the financials sector slipped 4.86 points, or 1.8%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.31%, or $0.12, to $39.06 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 0.1%, or $0.04, to $41.22 [O/R]

* The TSX is off 8% for the year.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.70% 41.22 Delayed Quote.-38.24%
OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION 8.24% 3.02 Delayed Quote.9.41%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.84% 15701.33 Delayed Quote.-7.21%
TOURMALINE OIL CORP. -2.90% 12.73 Delayed Quote.-13.86%
