TSX falls 0.94% to 16,018.65

07/23/2020 | 05:10pm EDT
Passersby watch the performance of stocks on a financial news television screen in the business district of Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.94 percent to 16,018.65 

* Leading the index were Mullen Group Ltd , up 7.8%, FirstService Corp , up 7%, and Teck Resources Ltd , higher by 6.9%.

* Lagging shares were Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc , down 16.2%, Ballard Power Systems Inc, down 10.0%, and First Majestic Silver Corp, lower by 5.0%.

* On the TSX 62 issues rose and 158 fell as a 0.4-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There was 1 new high and no new lows, with total volume of 196.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc , Manulife Financial Corp  and Kinross Gold Corp.

* The TSX's energy group  fell 1.83 points, or 2.3%, while the financials sector slipped 1.26 points, or 0.5%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 2%, or $0.84, to $41.06 a barrel. Brent crude  fell 2.19%, or $0.97, to $43.32 [O/R]

* The TSX is off 6.1% for the year.
BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC. -9.97% 21.95 Delayed Quote.162.72%
KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION -2.82% 11.02 Delayed Quote.84.09%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.88% 43.28 Delayed Quote.-33.42%
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION -0.53% 18.9 Delayed Quote.-27.92%
MULLEN GROUP LTD. 7.82% 8.69 Delayed Quote.-12.73%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.94% 16018.65 Delayed Quote.-5.23%
SILVER -1.08% 22.575 Delayed Quote.25.52%
WTI -1.63% 41.015 Delayed Quote.-32.23%
