S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

14881.16 PTS   -1.47%
TSX falls 1.47% to 14,881.16

05/12/2020 | 05:05pm EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 1.47 percent to 14,881.16 

* Leading the index were SSR Mining Inc , up 6.0%, Alacer Gold Corp , up 5.5%, and Seabridge Gold Inc , higher by 5.2%.

* Lagging shares were Aurora Cannabis Inc , down 13.1%, Lightspeed POS Inc, down 8.3%, and Element Fleet Management Corp, lower by 7.4%.

* On the TSX 49 issues rose and 178 fell as a 0.3-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 6 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 306.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial Corp , B2gold Corp  and Enbridge Inc.

* The TSX's energy group  rose 0.88 points, or 1.2%, while the financials sector slipped 4.97 points, or 2.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 4.97%, or $1.2, to $25.34 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.57%, or $0.17, to $29.46

* The TSX is off 12.8% for the year.

Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
OVINTIV INC. 8.99 Delayed Quote.10.31%
SSR MINING INC. 25.49 Delayed Quote.5.99%
ALACER GOLD CORP. 8.3 Delayed Quote.5.46%
VERMILION ENERGY INC. 6.93 Delayed Quote.5.16%
PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD. 9.92 Delayed Quote.4.86%
BRP INC. 38.11 Delayed Quote.-6.02%
DREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 18.97 Delayed Quote.-6.09%
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP. 9.05 Delayed Quote.-7.37%
GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC 0.395 Delayed Quote.-12.22%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 9.08 Delayed Quote.-13.11%
