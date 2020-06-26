Log in
TSX falls 1.66% to 15,188.98

06/26/2020 | 05:14pm EDT
A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 1.66 percent to 15,188.98 

* Leading the index were Alamos Gold Inc , up 3.7%, Dundee Precious Metals Inc, up 3.5%, and Teranga Gold Corp, higher by 3.5%.

* Lagging shares were Corus Entertainment Inc, down 16.6%, Vermilion Energy Inc, down 7.2%, and Cineplex Inc, lower by 6.6%.

* On the TSX 39 issues rose and 182 fell as a 0.2-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 5 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 256.3 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Tc Energy Corp, Power Corporation Of Canada and Kinross Gold Corp.

* The TSX's energy group fell 1.94 points, or 2.5%, while the financials sector slipped 6.87 points, or 2.6%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 1.45%, or $0.56, to $38.16 a barrel. Brent crude  fell 0.73%, or $0.3, to $40.75 [O/R]

* The TSX is off 11% for the year.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALAMOS GOLD INC. 3.74% 11.93 Delayed Quote.44.70%
DUNDEE CORPORATION -1.50% 1.31 Delayed Quote.11.76%
DUNDEE PRECIOUS METALS INC. 3.53% 8.8 Delayed Quote.52.33%
KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION 3.29% 9.43 Delayed Quote.48.21%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.64% 40.68 Delayed Quote.-38.98%
POWER CORPORATION OF CANADA -1.64% 24.03 Delayed Quote.-26.97%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -1.66% 15188.98 Delayed Quote.-9.48%
VERMILION ENERGY INC. -7.23% 5.77 Delayed Quote.-70.70%
WTI -2.00% 38.165 Delayed Quote.-38.13%
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC. 0.92 Delayed Quote.4.55%
ALAMOS GOLD INC. 11.93 Delayed Quote.3.74%
B2GOLD CORP. 7.38 Delayed Quote.3.36%
KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION 9.43 Delayed Quote.3.29%
BAYTEX ENERGY CORP. 0.66 Delayed Quote.3.13%
ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC. 0.98 Delayed Quote.-7.55%
FRONTERA ENERGY CORPORATION 3.35 Delayed Quote.-7.97%
GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC 0.465 Delayed Quote.-8.82%
SHAWCOR LTD. 2.47 Delayed Quote.-11.79%
OVINTIV INC. 11.93 Delayed Quote.-11.83%
